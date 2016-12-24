Nation, Current Affairs

TN: Rama Mohan Rao, who was raided by IT, hospitalised for chest pain

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2016, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2016, 1:39 pm IST
Rama Mohana Rao was removed from his post following the IT raids at his house, office and the residences of his son and relatives.
File photo of Former TN chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao
Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, whose house and office were searched by Income Tax officials in connection with a tax evasion probe post demonetisation, was admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of chest pain on Saturday.

Rao complained of pain in his chest at around 1 AM at his residence and was rushed to Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Porur, a suburb in Chennai.

Hospital sources stated "he (Rao) complained of chest pain and was immediately attended to by doctors." They further added "Presently, he has been kept under observation and his vitals are being monitored."

On Thursday, Rao was replaced from the top post by Additional Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan. Rao's removal came after IT searches at his Anna Nagar residence, apart from the premises of his son and some relatives, prompting the opposition parties in the state to seek his removal.

On December 21, Rao's house and office were searched by Income Tax officials, who claimed to have recovered Rs 30 lakh cash in new notes and five kilograms of gold besides getting "disclosure" about Rs five crore of unaccounted income.

The raids were carried out at 15 places, including the office and the residence of Rao, his son Vivek and some relatives in Chennai and Chittoor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, IT sources had said.

Tags: p rama mohana rao, tamil nadu chief secretary it raid
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

