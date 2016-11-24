Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana employees want December salary in cash

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 24, 2016, 1:23 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 1:23 am IST
They urged the government to pay at least Rs 10,000 in cash and deposit the balance in banks.
The government usually deposits salaries for employees in banks on the first of every month. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: TS government employees have sought payment of salaries in cash for December. Leaders of employees associations met Chief secretary Rajiv Sharma and brought to his notice that if salaries were deposited in banks, it would be difficult for them to withdraw the cash due to lengthy queues at banks and ATMs.

They urged the government to pay at least Rs 10,000 in cash and deposit the balance in banks. However, the government turned down both the requests on the ground that it would create more problems for finance and treasury departments to verify details of individual employee on the amount to be deducted from salary towards repayment of various loans and advances etc.

The government usually deposits salaries for employees in banks on the first of every month. The employees said several of them could not withdraw their salary in November so far due to the long queues at banks.

