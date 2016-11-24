Shivraj Singh Chouhan sets up panel to mull ways to go cashless

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday constituted a five-member-committee to prepare a roadmap for the state government to switch over to cashless system within a stipulated period of time.

“The state government woke up to the reality when it found that the decision has hit the rural population hard. It decided to speed up process to take to digital currency to cope with a challenge of this nature in future,” sources in Chief Minister’s Office said.

Mr Chouhan ordered the departmental heads to send their suggestions to the committee in this regard to help it prepare the roadmap to switch over to cent percent cashless system. The committee has been asked to submit its report with a comprehensive plan within three days.