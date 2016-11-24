Nation, Current Affairs

Saudi Arabia to extend exit visas for Indian workers, waive fines on resident permit

PTI
Published Nov 24, 2016, 8:34 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 8:35 am IST
Hundreds of Indian worker have lost their jobs primarily due to slowdown in Saudi economy.
Saudi authorities are also facilitating transfer of sponsorship, wherever possible. (Photo: AFP)
 Saudi authorities are also facilitating transfer of sponsorship, wherever possible. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has assured India of addressing difficulties being faced by retrenched Indians who were employed with construction giant Saudi Oger and Saad Group, the Gulf country's leading conglomerate.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said Saudi Arabia has also conveyed to the government that it will extend exit visas to Indian workers, one way return ticket to India and will waive fines on resident permit.

"The Saudi authorities have assured us all possible assistance to the affected Indian workers of these companies including waiver of fines on Iqama (resident permit) related violations, providing exit visas and one way return tickets to India. The process of repatriation has already begun and 4,358 Indian workers have returned so far," Mr Singh said.

Hundreds of Indian workers, employed with Saudi Oger and Saad Group, have lost their jobs primarily due to slowdown in Saudi economy, triggered by low oil prices and cut in spending by the government.

Singh said the Saudi authorities are also facilitating transfer of sponsorship, wherever possible, of the affected workers from their present company to other companies on gratis basis.

"A significant number of affected workers have also availed transfer of sponsorship to other companies," he said.

In reply to a separate question, Mr Singh said an Overseas Workers Resource Centre (OWRC) in Gurgaon and an Indian Workers Resource Centre in Dubai have been helping the Indians intending to go abroad for livelihood as well as the overseas workers on all aspects of overseas employment.

"In addition, five Migrant Resource Centres (MRCs) have been set up in Kochi, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Chennai and Lucknow to provide information and counselling for intending migrants about the procedure for legal migration and precautions to be taken while migrating," he said.

Singh said the Ministry has also approved setting up four such facilities in Riyadh, Jeddah, Sharjah and Kuala Lumpur.

Tags: indian workers, saudi government, visa issue, resident permit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baahubali 2 leaked video: Six more in police custody

Poster of 'Baahubali 2'.
 

Here's why hackers are shifting focus to dating websites

FriendFinder Networks says it has more than 600 million registered users across some 40,000 websites in its network.
 

First look: Arjun Kapoor essays a double role in Mubarakan

The first look of 'Mubarakan' shared on Twitter.
 

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to reunite for Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ranbir and Sonam in a still from 'Saawariya'.
 

NASA on the hunt for space poop geniuses

NASA has launched a contest for inventors to solve this uncomfortable issue, and promises to award $30,000 to the best
 

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend who rubbed pizza in her face

Boop told police she didn't mean to fire the gun but was trying to scare Doan into letting go of her hair, authorities said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We bat for autonomy to both sides of Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Parking lots empty as shoppers keep away

Car parked at free parking space (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Money launderers tap loan takers

A vendor at Russel Market swipes the card of a customer in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Photo: DC)

Railways can monitor trains from one place, says Suresh Prabhu

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu

Ab ki baar Kumaraswamy sarkar: HD Kumaraswamy

H.D. Kumaraswamy
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham