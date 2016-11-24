Nation, Current Affairs

Pak helped terrorists across LoC 15 times in a week; no talks possible: MEA

ANI
Published Nov 24, 2016, 6:31 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 6:36 pm IST
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup also said Sushma Swaraj will not attend the Heart of Asia Conference.
Pakistani forces committed 27 ceasefire violations between November 16 and 21 by resorting to calibre escalation and employing artillery and 120mm heavy mortars, the government said. (Photo: File)
 Pakistani forces committed 27 ceasefire violations between November 16 and 21 by resorting to calibre escalation and employing artillery and 120mm heavy mortars, the government said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will not attend the Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar on December 3 and 4.

MEA official spokesperson Vikas Swarup disclosed the information in this regard, in his weekly press conference.

He also brushed aside the possibility of bilateral talks with Pakistan while stating that talks and terror can't go together.

"It is incumbent on Pakistan to create the necessary environment for a conducive bilateral dialogue to happen," said Swarup.

India has also lodged strong protest with Pakistan against repeated ceasefire violations and deliberate targeting of villages along the Line of Control (LoC) by the Pakistan Army, and deplored continued attempts to infiltrate armed terrorists to target Indian posts and patrols, said Swarup.

Swarup said the MEA called in Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah the last evening and issued a demarche, the fourth one this month, on the continued violation of ceasefire from the other side of the LoC..

"The Government of India stated that despite calls for restraints, Pakistani forces committed 27 ceasefire violations between November 16 and 21 by resorting to calibre escalation and employing artillery and 120mm heavy mortars against Indian posts. These violent acts constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire Agreement of 2003.

"The government conveyed that it strongly deplore the passive support of the Pakistan Army to armed terrorists that came from close to Pakistan Army posts from November 22, targeting an Indian patrol near the LoC in Machhal sector and killing three Indian soldiers, including inhuman mutilation of the body of one of them."

Swarup further said the government also protested the deliberate targeting by the Pakistan Army of the 18 villages along LoC during the period November 16-21, which has resulted in a non-fatal casualty, besides causing extensive damage to public and private property and displacement of the civilian population.

"The government conveyed its grave concerns at the continued attempts to infiltrate armed terrorists from across LoC to target Indian posts and patrols. During the last week alone, there have been 15 instances, where terrorists indulged in various actions from the vicinity of Pakistani Army posts from across the LoC," he added.

Talking about Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan, the MEA spokesperson said, "The government also reiterated its concerns about the safety and wellbeing of Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan, who inadvertently crossed over LoC over seven weeks ago. We expect the earlier repatriation and safe return of Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan back to India."

Amid rising tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz will be attending the Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar.

The Conference to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will witness the participation of over 40 countries.

The thrust of the meet is to discuss the future of Afghanistan in which both India and Pakistan are invested.

Aziz would be the first senior Pakistani official to visit India since the September 10 Uri attack, blamed on Pakistan-based militants, which led India to pull out of the SAARC Summit in Pakistan in November.

Tags: vikas swarup, pakistan, ceasefire violations, sartaj aziz, heart of asia conference
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AFP)

Amid strained ties, Pak’s Sartaj Aziz to attend Heart of Asia conference in India

The conference, which will be addressed by Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, will see participation of over 40 countries.
23 Nov 2016 3:22 PM
Army men patrolling along the India-Pakistan border. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

Stop ‘nefarious acts’ across border, India tells Pak in DGMO-level talks

In turn, the Pakistani DGMO expressed concern about civilian casualties from Indian firing across the LoC.
23 Nov 2016 9:15 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Shah Rukh, Alia, Anushka, other stars are a visual delight
Vidya Balan was seen promoting her film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' in the cities of Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai
Several Bollywood stars were snapped while arriving for a special screening of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Dear Zindagi' late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out to watch SRK-Alia's 'Dear Zindagi'
Salman Khan and several others celebrities were snapped by shutterbugs as they set out for a bash hosted by Deanne Panday late Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahil, Sangeeta grab attention at bash also attended by Salman
Huma Qureshi, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz were seen at various places in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celeb spotting: Ranveer returns from UK, Katrina steps out for workout
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gauri Shinde promoted their film 'Dear Zindagi' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Shinde promote 'Dear Zindagi' in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

McConaughey, Johansson and Witherspoon star in musical comedy ‘Sing’!

The star cast of 'Sing'. In India, the film releases this December. (Pic courtesy: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures).
 

From being fat shamed to becoming a model, this journey will inspire you

He decided to make his mother proud (Photo: Facebook)
 

HTC launches Desire 10 Pro smartphone in India

HTC Desire 10 Pro will be available in Stone Black, Polar White, Royal Blue and Valentine Lux.
 

Rs 2.5 cr lawsuit against Pakistan doctor over cat's death

The complainant accused Dr Khan and one of his staff members of negligence (Photo: AFP)
 

KRK insults Kollywood legend Kamal Haasan, calls him 'chai cum paani'

Kamal Haasan chose to ignore the self-styled critic's uncolicited jibe.
 

Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan engage in Twitter spat

Pietersen is tough to beat, and Morgan found that out the hard way. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MHA alerts airports across country against transfer of defunct currency

Delhi airport (Photo: AFP)

Note ban: FM pushes digital banking, says many Indians use debit cards

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Does govt have any 'black motive' in fight against black money: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena chief UddhavThakeray (Photo: PTI)

Indian troops foil 2 attempts of infiltration from Pakistan in last 18 hours

Pakistan Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr. Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to register protest over alleged ceasefire violation by India. (Photo: PTI)

No chaos among people, terror funding has stopped after note ban: Govt to SC

The Supreme Court had on Friday dubbed as a
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham