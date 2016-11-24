Nation, Current Affairs

On hotline, India asks Pak DGMO for 'strict control' of its troops

ANI
Published Nov 24, 2016, 9:49 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 9:49 am IST
‘Pak DGMO was exhorted to exercise strict control on their troops to refrain from any nefarious activities.’
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: In an unscheduled Hot Line interaction requested by Pakistan, Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Wednesday spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and urged him to exercise strict control on their troops to refrain from any nefarious activities.

"Pak DGMO was exhorted to exercise strict control on their troops to refrain from any nefarious activities. This would lead to return of normalcy along Line of Control," said an official statement.

The Indian side also informed Pakistan that if any ceasefire violations were initiated by their troops or any infiltration attempts were made by terrorists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) or territory under its control, it would invite an appropriate response by the Indian Army.

The Pakistan DGMO informed General Singh of civilian casualties on its side by Indian firing along the LoC, to which the Indian General expressed grief but emphatically stated that retaliatory firing by the Indian troops has only been carried out targeting locations from where Pakistan has initiated ceasefire violations.

General Singh also expressed his concern on casualties caused to the Indian civilians and soldiers due to unprovoked firing from across the border.

The Indian DGMO further raised the issue of infiltration attempts by terrorists from Pakistani side into Jammu and Kashmir and the unethical act of mutilation of the body of the Indian soldiers close to the Line of Control by terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan.

Tags: pak troops, hotline, violations, indian army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
The magazine's editors consulted historians and photo editors and curators around the world, while Time staff interviewed the photographers, picture subjects, friends and family to write essays on each image. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Images that made it to Time Magazine's most influential pictures
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to reunite for Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ranbir and Sonam in a still from 'Saawariya'.
 

NASA on the hunt for space poop geniuses

NASA has launched a contest for inventors to solve this uncomfortable issue, and promises to award $30,000 to the best
 

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend who rubbed pizza in her face

Boop told police she didn't mean to fire the gun but was trying to scare Doan into letting go of her hair, authorities said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Survey on Modi App: 93 per cent support demonetisation

More than 93 per cent people support the move to demonetize the old 500 and 1000 rupee notes.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool after watching 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' song

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Baba Ramdev to invest billions in Nepal, create 20,000 jobs

Yoga Guru Ramdev (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Judges appointment not happening as originally envisaged: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Convicts approach Gauhati HC seeking to exchange old notes

As many as 11 Central Jail inmates approached the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday seeking to exchange their now defunct Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. (Representational image)

We bat for autonomy to both sides of Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Accept old notes from patients in medical emergency: Maha CM to private hospital

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Parking lots empty as shoppers keep away

Car parked at free parking space (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham