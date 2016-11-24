On hotline, India asks Pak DGMO for 'strict control' of its troops

New Delhi: In an unscheduled Hot Line interaction requested by Pakistan, Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Wednesday spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and urged him to exercise strict control on their troops to refrain from any nefarious activities.

"Pak DGMO was exhorted to exercise strict control on their troops to refrain from any nefarious activities. This would lead to return of normalcy along Line of Control," said an official statement.

The Indian side also informed Pakistan that if any ceasefire violations were initiated by their troops or any infiltration attempts were made by terrorists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) or territory under its control, it would invite an appropriate response by the Indian Army.

The Pakistan DGMO informed General Singh of civilian casualties on its side by Indian firing along the LoC, to which the Indian General expressed grief but emphatically stated that retaliatory firing by the Indian troops has only been carried out targeting locations from where Pakistan has initiated ceasefire violations.

General Singh also expressed his concern on casualties caused to the Indian civilians and soldiers due to unprovoked firing from across the border.

The Indian DGMO further raised the issue of infiltration attempts by terrorists from Pakistani side into Jammu and Kashmir and the unethical act of mutilation of the body of the Indian soldiers close to the Line of Control by terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan.