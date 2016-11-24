Nation, Current Affairs

Note ban: FM pushes digital banking, says many Indians use debit cards

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Nov 24, 2016, 5:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 5:39 pm IST
Contrary to the argument made that Indians are not adapted to the digital mode, 80 crore cards in circulation, Jaitley said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday held a video conference meeting with CEOs of banks to review the impact of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, and to encourage them to expand digital banking.

“We had a meeting through video conferences with heads of all banks. The agenda of meeting was to expand digital banking itself,” Jaitley said.

“We emphasised to banks that digital banking is a great business opportunity for them, so they have to take this up in a huge way,” he added.

Rubbishing the argument that most transactions in India took place in cash, the Finance Minister said that in the last few years there has been a huge expansion of e-wallets and debit cards use in the country.

“Contrary to the argument made that Indians are not adapted to this mode, 80 crore cards in circulation, of which 40 crore are active users,” he asserted.

On extension of concessions allowing Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes to be used in specific places, Jaitley said a decision will be made and communicated on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Vikas Swarup on Thursday said that an inter-ministerial task force formed by government is looking into issues relating to foreign nationals or tourists in India holding old notes.

Swarup, in a press conference in Delhi, said that Nepal and Bhutan are in touch with RBI regarding facilitation of collection and deposit of Rs 500 and 1000 notes already in stock with banks and public there.

“The Government is considering the matter and the RBI will remain in touch with their counterparts in Nepal and Bhutan,” he added.

