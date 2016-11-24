Nation, Current Affairs

No exchange of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes from midnight today: Govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 24, 2016, 7:46 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 8:58 pm IST
Payments under exempted categories will be accepted only via old Rs 500 notes, and no Rs 1000 notes can be used anywhere.
Extensions till December 15 have been provided towards payment of current and arrears of utilities limited to only water and electricity. (Photo: File)
 Extensions till December 15 have been provided towards payment of current and arrears of utilities limited to only water and electricity. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday said that there will be no over-the-counter exchange of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes from midnight on Thursday, November 24.

Other exemptions relating to cancellation of legal tender character of old Rs 500 have been extended up to December 15, the government said.

So far, people could swap their old notes of up to 2,000 rupees per day. The government has decided that doing away with the trade-in will "encourage people who are still unbanked, to open new bank accounts”.

However, old notes can be deposited into bank till the end of the year.

The current limit on withdrawal of up to Rs 24,000 per week per bank account remains unchanged.

However, notes of Rs 1000 denomination will no longer be used anywhere.

Extensions till December 15 have been provided towards payment of current and arrears of utilities limited to only water and electricity, the government said.

But old notes can be used at toll plazas from December 3 to December 15, the government said.

Payment of school fees up to Rs 2000 per student in Central, state, municipality and local body schools will also be accepted through old Rs 500 notes.

Payments towards pre paid mobile top-up to a limit of Rs 500 per top-up will be accepted through old Rs 500 notes, said the government. However, purchases from Consumer Cooperative Stores will be limited to Rs 5000 at a time.

Payments for the transactions under all the exempted categories will now be accepted only through old Rs. 500 notes, the government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier called a Cabinet meeting on Thursday night, possibly to discuss the penal 200 per cent tax that is keeping away the scrapped 500 and 1000 rupees notes from entering the formal system.

The meeting, summoned at a very short notice, comes amid reports of high tax penalty terrifying people from putting their cash savings into the formal banking system.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

PTI said the government wants all of the Rs 500 and 1000 banknotes to be deposited and not burnt or destroyed for the fear of penal action.

The Income Tax Department had previously warned that cash deposits above Rs 2.5 lakh threshold post demonetisation decision could attract tax plus a 200 per cent penalty in case of income mismatch.

It was stated that the department was tracking all cash deposited during the period of November 10 to December 30, 2016, above a threshold of Rs 2.5 lakh in every account.

This had put a fear in people with reports of the banned currency even being destroyed.

Sources said the government may come out with a deposit scheme or an instrument like bond where the cash savings in the banned notes could be deposited.

Modi's November 8 shock ban on high-denomination currency notes had swept away 86 per cent of the currency in circulation in the biggest ever crackdown on black money, corruption and counterfeit currency. The move had led to Rs 14 lakh crore worth currency being withdrawn from circulation.

Tags: old notes, demonetisation, rs 500 notes, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM calls Cabinet meet, may review 200 per cent penalty on high deposits

The government wants all Rs 500 and 1000 banknotes to be deposited and not burnt or destroyed for the fear of penal action.
24 Nov 2016 7:07 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitter is going crazy over this image depicting demonetisation in India

People came out with their witty take on it (Photo: Twitter)
 

This is how young Alia was when SRK was filming opposite sister Pooja Bhatt

Alia was last seen in her critically acclaimed 'Udta Punjab'.
 

McConaughey, Johansson and Witherspoon star in musical comedy ‘Sing’!

The star cast of 'Sing'. In India, the film releases this December. (Pic courtesy: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures).
 

From being fat shamed to becoming a model, this journey will inspire you

He decided to make his mother proud (Photo: Facebook)
 

HTC launches Desire 10 Pro smartphone in India

HTC Desire 10 Pro will be available in Stone Black, Polar White, Royal Blue and Valentine Lux.
 

Rs 2.5 cr lawsuit against Pakistan doctor over cat's death

The complainant accused Dr Khan and one of his staff members of negligence (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Payments in exempted categories only through old Rs 500 notes: Govt

People line up outside an ATM to withdraw 100 rupees notes and deposite 500 & 1000 rupees notes in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

2 Maoists killed in 'encounter' in Kerala's Nilambur forest

The search operations were undertaken by a 60-member elite team of the Thunderbolt Force since the morning. (Photo: File)

MEA rejects Pak allegations of India's denial of overflight clearance

MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Sheila Dikshit's son-in-law granted bail in theft, misappropriation case

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. (Photo: PTI)

Machil encounter: Army bids farewell to slain soldier Manoj Kumar Kushwah

The Army also paid rich tribute to Riflemen Prabhu Singh and Shashank Kumar Singh on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham