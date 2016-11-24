Narendra Modi may attend Rajya Sabha today

New Delhi: For the fifth day in row, proceedings in both the houses of the Parliament witnessed a washout on Wednesday amid uproarious scenes by the Opposition, who sought a discussion on demonetisation under a rule entailing voting as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the Rajya Sabha.

Later in the evening there were indications that the Prime Minister may be present in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Lok Sabha witnessed a virtual washout for the fifth consecutive day as the government and Opposition parties continued to clash over the demonetisation issue and the rule under which a debate should take place on it, with the former ruling out any provision of voting in the discussion.

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha closed ranks to demand Modi’s presence in the House to reply to the debate on hardships caused by his decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, forcing adjournment of proceedings twice.

The uproarious scenes led to the adjournment of the proceedings first till noon and then till 1400 hours. When it met again, deputy chairman P.J. Kurien adjourned the House for the day after 15 minutes amid arguments and confusion between treasury and opposition benches.

Earlier BSP leader Mayawati went to the extent of seeking an apology from Mr Modi for speaking outside the House when Parliament is in session, while the Congress demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to go into the “sudden announcement” of demonetisation of 86 per cent of the currency in circulation.

In the Lok Sabha, the Opposition members, including those from Congress, Trinamul, RJD, CPI(M) and BJD, besides SAD and Shiv Sena, both part of the ruling NDA, expressed their views in the House when it assembled at noon after one adjournment, with the Sena changing its stance on demonetisation and sparing the government embarrassment by praising the move and supporting its stand that the debate be held under Rule 193, which does not entail voting.

The House saw continued protests by Opposition members soon after it assembled for the day, with Congress and Trinamul MPs trooping into the Well, forcing its adjournment first till noon and later for the day.

Mr Modi was present in the House briefly during Question Hour, during which only one question could be taken up amid the din which led to the first adjournment.