Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi may attend Rajya Sabha today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 24, 2016, 1:26 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 3:01 am IST
Lok Sabha witnessed a virtual washout as the Govt and Opposition parties continued to clash over demonetisation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: For the fifth day in row, proceedings in both the houses of the Parliament witnessed a washout on Wednesday amid uproarious scenes by the Opposition, who sought a discussion on  demonetisation under a rule entailing voting as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the Rajya Sabha.

Later in the evening there were indications that the Prime Minister may be present in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Lok Sabha witnessed a virtual washout for the fifth consecutive day as the government and Opposition parties continued to clash over the demonetisation issue and the rule under which a debate should take place on it, with the former ruling out any provision of voting in the discussion.

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha closed ranks to demand Modi’s presence in the House to reply to the debate on hardships caused by his decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, forcing adjournment of proceedings twice.

The uproarious scenes led to the adjournment of the proceedings first till noon and then till 1400 hours. When it met again, deputy chairman P.J. Kurien adjourned the House for the day after 15 minutes amid arguments and confusion between treasury and opposition benches.

Earlier BSP leader Mayawati went to the extent of seeking an apology from Mr Modi for speaking outside the House when Parliament is in session, while the Congress demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to go into the “sudden announcement” of demonetisation of 86 per  cent of the currency in circulation.

In the Lok Sabha, the Opposition members, including those from Congress, Trinamul, RJD, CPI(M) and BJD, besides SAD and Shiv Sena, both part of the ruling NDA, expressed their views in the House when it assembled at noon after one adjournment, with the Sena changing its stance on demonetisation and sparing the government embarrassment by praising the move and supporting its stand that the debate be held under Rule 193, which does not  entail voting.

The House saw continued protests by Opposition members soon after it assembled for the day, with Congress and Trinamul MPs trooping into the Well, forcing its adjournment first till noon and later for the day.

Mr Modi was present in the House briefly during Question Hour, during which only one question could be taken up amid the din which led to the first adjournment.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MP's of Opposition parties during a protest outside Parliament against the government’s move to demonetise high tender notes, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition to launch 'Aakrosh Diwas' on Nov 28 against note ban

The deadlock over demonetisation continues in Parliament with the government refusing a discussion that ends in a vote.
23 Nov 2016 3:17 PM
People stand in queue to deposit or exchange their old currency notes outside RBI bank in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Something for all: More credit for farmers; no MDR charge on debit cards

NABARD and RBI has been advised to ensure adequate cash supply is available to the DCCBs, said Shaktikanta Das.
23 Nov 2016 10:50 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Survey on Modi App: 93 per cent support demonetisation

More than 93 per cent people support the move to demonetize the old 500 and 1000 rupee notes.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool after watching 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' song

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Baba Ramdev to invest billions in Nepal, create 20,000 jobs

Yoga Guru Ramdev (Photo: PTI)
 

Jolie invites Pitt over to spend Thanksgiving with family upon kids' insistance

The two have been involved in a bitter legal tussle over their divorce and consequent custody of children. (Photo: AP)
 

Losers again? Pakistan cricketers want Virat Kohli fined for ball tampering!

Former Pakistani leg-spinner said that Virat Kohli should be fined after an English daily alleged that India’s Test skipper was involved in ball-tampering during the first India versus England Test in Rajkot. (Photo: AP)
 

Video | Apple mirror — a giant iPhone cum mirror

Things that are useful are apps like Uber, Netflix, news, smart IoT controls, speakers and more.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ab ki baar Kumaraswamy sarkar: HD Kumaraswamy

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM to Congress MLAs: Can’t waive loans

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

2013 repeat? Karnataka farmer tries to commit suicide

Sugarcane farmer Chandru who attempted suicide by climbing atop a mobile tower in Belagavi, being led away by the police

Telangana: Get set, go for junior colleges

Minister pointed out that enrolment increased by 40,000 students this year compared to 2015. (Representatioanl image)

DC Impact: NGOs and doctors help couple

Gandhi Hospital
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham