Modi app survey has pre-fabricated answers by blind bhakts: Congress

PTI
Published Nov 24, 2016, 8:49 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 8:54 am IST
'Modi Govt manufactures yet another lie through self serving survey on demonetisation,' Congress said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)
New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday alleged that the survey, conducted via an official app of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to gauge public opinion on demonetisation comprised "manufactured questions and pre-fabricated answers by blind bhakts".

"Modi Govt manufactures yet another lie through self serving survey on Demonetisation. You can't fool people of India through such gimmicks (sic)," party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

"A trumped up survey, manufactured questions & pre-fabricated answers by blind bhakts. Who cares for pain of common Indian?(sic)" he said in another tweet and alleged that only "rhetorical questions which left no room for us to disagree!" were asked in the survey.

A day after the Prime Minister sought public feedback on the issue, the PMO said more than 93 per cent of the five lakh people who participated in a survey on Narendra Modi App have supported demonetisation.

"Modi Ji has not demonetised the Indian currency; Modi Ji has demonetised the people of India," the Congress leader later said in a statement.

He said the government has failed to apologise for the deaths due to demonetisation.

"The government is so arrogant that it is not ready to acknowledge and express regrets over the deaths in the wake of demonetisation. For the Prime Minister, his position has become important," Mr Surjewala said.

"Even though 70 people have died due to the decision, Modiji is not ready to address Parliament," he said, adding that the entire opposition is united against demonetisation and will participate in the 'Aakrosh Diwas' protest on November 28.

Mr Surjwala said even after 13 days since the announcement of
the decision to scrap Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes, people in towns and villages continue to face severe cash crunch.

Attacking the Modi government over cross-border firing by Pakistani troops, he said that after a-month-and-a-half after the surgical strikes in PoK, India has lost 16 army men, six BSF jawans and 10 civilians in firing.

"Despite these casualties, we are being told that we have a strong Prime Minister. We are still waiting to see strength of the 56 inch chest," he said in the statement.

Tags: modi, app, note ban, congress, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

