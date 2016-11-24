Modi attends RS debate on note ban, Oppn launches all out attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Rajya Sabha session on Thursday following repeated demands of the Opposition that he be present for the debate on the issue of demonetisation.

"Now there should be no ifs and buts, let's start that debate on note ban now,' Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told the Opposition in Rajya Sabha as Modi sat beside him. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh opened the debate on demonetisation and said the move will hurt the informal sector and lead to a decline in GDP.

Following are updates from Parliament:

"Only 2% people hold black money, then why other 98% people are suffering due to demonetizaton," asked TMC's Derek O’Brien.

“We are opposing you because we believe the people are suffering, we are opposing you because the economy will be killed,” TMC leader Derek O’Brien told Modi in Rajya Sabha.

"I hope that PM will help us find practical ways to give relief to people suffering. Monumental mismanagement has been undertaken in implementation of demonetisation," Manmohan Singh said.

“I want to ask PM that can he name any country where people have deposited their money but are not able to withdraw it. PM said wait for 50 days but for the poor section even 50 days can be detrimental,” Manmohan Singh said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh began the debate in Rajya Sabha and urged Modi to rethink the decision to demonetise Rs 500, 1000 notes in order to 'relieve' the pain faced by the common man.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the Rajya Sabha when the session resumed at 12 pm. Arun Jaitley asked the Opposition to not cause any further delay and begin the debate on note ban.

"Whenever a big decision is taken by the government, where the whole nation is affected, the honourable Prime Minister explains the move by taking the Parliament into confidence, but this is the first time that the PM is not explaining his decision," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Following continued ruckus, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm.

On demands of the Opposition that Modi attend the session, Rajya Sabha speaker P J Kurien asked leaders to ask questions to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as the issue of demonetisation fell under his domain.

"PM should come in the house and participate in the debate. Why is he running away?" asked BSP Chief Mayawati in Rajya Sabha.

"There is financial chaos after the decision taken by PM Modi, opposition is right in asking PM to explain and clarify," said Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Congress leader Anand Sharma told the Rajya Sabha that Congress members have already moved the breach of privileged motion against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Oppn is very clear that PM has to come, If PM is running away from the debate then what is the point of meeting Home Minister," Sharma said.

Ruckus breaks out in the house over demonetisation even as Speaker gives permission to Manmohan Singh to speak.

"If it is on demonetisation issue, let opposition resume the debate and Dr Manmohan Singh speak," Arun Jaitley said in Rajya Sabha after Congress indicated Singh wanted to address the House.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said ex prime Minister Manmohan Singh would like to speak something in the House.

Top BJP leaders held a meeting at Rajnath Singh's chamber in Parliament on Thursday as the government attempts to find a truce with a united opposition just before the session began. Another round of meeting was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chamber who was expected to attend the Rajya Sabha.

Since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session, the opposition leaders have been demanding that the Prime Minister speak on the issue.

Even though most of them support the government's move on fight against black money, they are protesting against the way it was implemented as even after third week of the announcement on November 8, long queues can be seen outside ATMs and banks, with people looking to either exchange or deposit old notes.

Rejecting the demand of opposition parties to roll back the decision on demonetisation, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu yesterday said the nation has supported the government's step to unearth black money and added that the decision has been taken keeping in view of the welfare of the farmers and the marginalised sections of society.