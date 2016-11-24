Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana CM moves into swanky new house with bullet-proof bathrooms

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Nov 24, 2016, 9:18 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 9:36 am IST
Rao along with his family members performed the housewarming ceremony at official building complex.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his new house.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao moved into his new official residence complex at Begumpet on Thursday morning. Rao along with his family members performed the housewarming ceremony at official building complex.

Government has named the buildings complex – two existing buildings being used by the Chief Minister, the newly-built CM residence, office and a conference hall – as 'Pragati Bhavan', they said.

The conference hall has been named as 'Janahita'. The Chief Minister would interact with different sections of society, including farmers, workers, employees and artisans, on formulation of policies and their implementation in 'Janahita'.

Different rituals like 'Daiva Pravesam' were performed as part of the 'Griha Pravesam' ceremony, the sources said. Prayers of different religions were also performed on the occasion.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan and his wife reportedly attended the event.

Some media reports said the sprawling new residence, with state-of-the-art facilities, has come up over one lakh square feet space.

The reports said that due to security reasons, "bullet-proof" bathrooms have been constructed in the house.

A government statement had earlier said the new residence had been planned as the Chief Minister's camp office and residence did not have adequate facilities for parking and holding large meetings.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, kcr residence
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

