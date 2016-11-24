Does govt have any 'black motive' in fight against black money: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday lashed out at the Modi government, saying that it should take former PM Manmohan Singh's words on demonetisation seriously.

“Former PM Manmohan Singh is an eminent economist. PM Modi must take his point of view seriously,” Thackeray said.

In a sharp jibe, Thackeray questioned whether the government had some ‘black motive’ in its supposed fight to eradicate black money.

“If your intention behind this is good, why such poor implementation, he asked.

“There is no meaning of getting emotional and shedding tears during speeches. PM must make an effort to wipe tears of people instead. PM should have taken into confidence the people of the country as it was they who voted for him,” the Sena chief added.

The Sena had earlier this week supported demonetisation after a meeting between the PM and Uddhav Thackeray, but questioned the efficacy of its implementation.