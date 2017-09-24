Nation, Current Affairs

Speaking out against demonetisation robs Subramanian Swamy of his friends

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Sep 24, 2017, 6:25 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 7:17 am IST
The Economist in its latest issue also talked about the Union government's failure to create jobs.
Subramanian Swamy
 Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: A section of BJP leaders, particularly those belonging to the camp of a senior Union cabinet minister is baying for the blood of party MP, Mr Subramanian Swamy for savaging the government on the economic front. However, it's not only Mr Swamy who has been critical of  the government's economic policy and the way demonetisation scheme was implemented, the Economist in its latest issue also talked about the Union government's failure to create jobs.

While this particular section in the BJP, apparently "loyal" to the senior cabinet minister was trying to mount pressure on the party high command to "caution" Mr Swamy, the other section seemed to be in agreement with this maverick BJP MP. 

A senior BJP leader, who refused to be identified claimed that under the pretext of attacking the government on the economic front, Mr Swamy "was trying to malign a minister concerned."  

In an interview, Mr Swamy did not merely stop at saying that the "economy is in a tailspin" but hinted that a handful of leaders were trying to block him from getting any crucial role. "One of them seems to be against me. I have been kept out of practically everything," he said.  

Mr Swamy, in favour of demonetisation during the 2014 elections felt that the scheme was "not implemented properly" and predicted that "demonetisation was going to fail." 

What had upset a particular section of the saffron leaders, close to that “one” minister was Swamy’s claim that if corrective measures were not taken the country could head for a “major depression”, “banking sector might collapse” and “factories could close down”. 

As some of the BJP leaders continue to seethe against  Swamy, the Economist in its latest issue talked of the government’s failure to create job opportunities. 

The Economist wrote that “slow economic growth, a decline in investment rates, the shock of economic reforms, a long term decline in agricultural employment and a faulty education system have combined to reduce the proportion of Indians who hold proper jobs.” 

 The magazine claimed that “..just to keep unemployment in check, India needs to create some 10 to 20 million jobs a year”. 

On the economic front it claimed that the growth has “steadily  slowed since 2016”"

Talking about the National Skill Development Corporation, the Economist claimed that it had trained “some 557,000 workers” and “by its own count only 12 per cent of these trainees found jobs”. 

It may be recalled that the during the recent reshuffle Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped national skill development minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.  

Tags: subramanian swamy, demonetisation, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iOS 11 breathes life in to 16GB iPhone variants

This should come as a good news for those who use 16GB variants of an iPhone 5S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S.
 

Desperate for the latest Android update? The update button might help

If you have the latest version of Google Play Services, then tapping the update button might actually deliver the update to your smartphone.
 

The world’s best camera smartphone is the iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 Plus has a dual camera system like last year’s iPhone 7 Plus but with major tweaks to the inside.
 

CNR Rao chosen for international honour for materials research

The award will be presented in Boston on November 29, during an MRS meeting, according to a release issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research of which Rao, a Bharat Ratna awardee, is the founder president. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why watching movies on the iPhone X will be a ‘cinematic experience’

Dolby Vision is one of the reasons you are paying almost a lakh of Rupees for the iPhone X .
 

Tintin is an asexual girl, French philosopher makes explosive claim

Tintin was created in 1929 by the Belgian comic-book author Georges Remi, who wrote under the pen name Herge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Whose clout will prevail over selection of Mayor?

Mayor G. Padmavathi at an inspection (for representation only)

By invitation: Reforms needed – First up, let mayor get 5 years

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike was first established as Bengaluru Municipal Corporation on March 27, 1862

Karnataka: Prof CNR Rao wins award for materials research

Bharat Ratna Prof C.N.R. Rao has won the Von Hippel Award

Karnataka: After a year of Arabian nightmare, Jacintha returns home

Jacintha thanking Dr Ravindranath Shanbhag after returning to India (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Metros to be shopping hubs too?

As of now, start- ups are already up and running at Phase 1 stations like Trinity, Ulsoor and Jalahalli (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham