Nation, Current Affairs

Mysuru: ‘Dasara Heritage Walk’ attracts young & old alike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Sep 24, 2017, 6:02 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 7:20 am IST
Devaraja market was named after former Mysuru Maharaja,  Chamaraja Wadiyar’s son, Devaraja,  who lived for just a year.
As part of ‘Dasara Heritage Walk’, participants visited various Royal era structures in Mysuru on Saturday (Photo: KPN)
 As part of ‘Dasara Heritage Walk’, participants visited various Royal era structures in Mysuru on Saturday (Photo: KPN)

Mysuru: Fondly called ‘Sweet 16’ by her friends owing to  her enthusiasm for life, 70 – year–old  widow, M N Yadugiri Gopalan,  arrived as early as 7 am, her hair neatly plaited,  wearing make-up, a big bindi and sporting a hat and T-shirt over her salwar kameez to join over 300 students and fellow Mysureans for the 2 km long “Dasara heritage walk”  Saturday morning.

Happy to learn more about the history of the city she is proud  to be a part of, Ms Yadugiri eagerly joined the walkers , who visited 12 heritage structures, including the 120 – year – old Devaraja market, accompanied  by members of the Mysuru Heritage Experts Committee , Eechanur Kumar and Prof N S Rangaraju, who provided them interesting tidbits along the way.

For instance, they revealed that the Devaraja market was named after former Mysuru Maharaja,  Chamaraja Wadiyar’s son, Devaraja,  who lived for just a year.  Elaborating, Mr Eechanur Kumar, continued, “What was started as a fair  by Chikkadevaraya Wadiyar was expanded by Tipu Sultan and Chamaraja Wadiyar and became a full fledged market during the reign of Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The first floor of the Devaraja market housed the Mysuru Medical college’s first batch for two years. And it housed the Devaraja police station until recently.” 

With over 650 shops selling the Mysuru Mallige, and other goods typical to the city, the market is a source of livelihood for many vendors, who have been here for decades.

 But the Mysuru City Corporation Council recently passed a resolution to demolish and rebuild it at a cost of  Rs 92 crore, leaving many aghast. 

 Although a list of 201 heritage buildings was submitted 10 years ago by the Heritage Experts Committee, and an amendment was proposed to section 13 E of the Town and Country Planning Act five years ago to empower the local bodies to declare and protect heritage buildings, nothing has come of either move, leaving these heritage buildings as vulnerable as always to change.  

‘Akash Ambari’
The Department of Tourism has signed a contract with Kairali Aviation Private Limited (KAPL) to run non-scheduled connectivity, “Akash Ambari”, between the HAL airport in Bengaluru and the Mysuru airport till September 30 for the benefit of tourists visiting Mysuru for Dasara. King Air – C 90, Twin engine Turbo Prop Aircraft with six seats will operate two flights daily as per the contract. 
Timings will be fixed as per the demand. Additional flights are also possible if there is demand. For more details, call 919342536565 or 918317321347

Tags: dasara heritage walk, mysuru
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iOS 11 breathes life in to 16GB iPhone variants

This should come as a good news for those who use 16GB variants of an iPhone 5S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S.
 

Desperate for the latest Android update? The update button might help

If you have the latest version of Google Play Services, then tapping the update button might actually deliver the update to your smartphone.
 

The world’s best camera smartphone is the iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 Plus has a dual camera system like last year’s iPhone 7 Plus but with major tweaks to the inside.
 

CNR Rao chosen for international honour for materials research

The award will be presented in Boston on November 29, during an MRS meeting, according to a release issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research of which Rao, a Bharat Ratna awardee, is the founder president. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why watching movies on the iPhone X will be a ‘cinematic experience’

Dolby Vision is one of the reasons you are paying almost a lakh of Rupees for the iPhone X .
 

Tintin is an asexual girl, French philosopher makes explosive claim

Tintin was created in 1929 by the Belgian comic-book author Georges Remi, who wrote under the pen name Herge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Whose clout will prevail over selection of Mayor?

Mayor G. Padmavathi at an inspection (for representation only)

By invitation: Reforms needed – First up, let mayor get 5 years

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike was first established as Bengaluru Municipal Corporation on March 27, 1862

Karnataka: Prof CNR Rao wins award for materials research

Bharat Ratna Prof C.N.R. Rao has won the Von Hippel Award

Karnataka: After a year of Arabian nightmare, Jacintha returns home

Jacintha thanking Dr Ravindranath Shanbhag after returning to India (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Metros to be shopping hubs too?

As of now, start- ups are already up and running at Phase 1 stations like Trinity, Ulsoor and Jalahalli (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham