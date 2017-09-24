Nation, Current Affairs

'Mann ki baat' a unique opportunity to connect with citizens: Modi in 36th address

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2017, 11:09 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 11:21 am IST
The Prime Minister initiated monthly radio show will also complete its three remarkable years on Sunday.
This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 36th address to the nation. (Photo: PTI | File)
 This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 36th address to the nation. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 36th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

The Prime Minister initiated monthly radio show will also complete its three remarkable years on Sunday.

Modi has asked people to share their views, ideas and suggestions on the Narendra Modi App and My Gov Open Forum.

In his 35th address to the nation, the Prime Minister had said that violence in the name of faith will not be tolerated referring to the violence in Haryana that broke out after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a CBI court.

He also spoke about renewed campaign for cleanliness and called for increased participation in sporting activities.

Here are the highlights from Prime Minister’s 36th address:

  • Sardar Patel unified the nation. Let us always preserve this unity.
  • Remembering the great men and women who lived for India. Nanaji Deshmukh devoted his life towards the betterment of our villages
  • He has been asked to supervise the mission. He educates others about the importance of cleanliness. I congratulate Bilal Dar.
  • He has devoted himself to the cause. He has cleaned 12000kg waste annually.
  • Bilal Dar from Srinagar has been made the brand ambassador of cleanliness
  • I thank media for the support in spreading the message of cleanliness
  • I am glad that people are participating in the mission and contributing to keeping the country clean
  • 15 days before October 2, we decided to observe Swachhta abhiyaan
  • Let us support the movement for the growth of the Khadi sector
  • This Gandhi Jayanti, buy a Khadi product and light the lamp of prosperity in the lives of the poor
  • Selfie with daughter campaign infused new confidence and pride among daughters; parents wanted to click selfies with daughters
  • I get so much feedback for Mann Ki Baat. Naturally, I am not able to refer to all of it but the inputs have helped the Government
  • People across the nation share constructive views, express their opinions and concerns through this programme
     
Tags: mann ki baat, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NFL, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Golden State Warriors rip apart 'bum' Donald Trump

President Donald Trump denounced protests by NFL players and rescinded a White House invitation for NBA champion Stephen Curry in a two-day rant that targeted top professional athletes and brought swift condemnation Saturday from league executives and star players alike. (Photo: AP)
 

Cosmic rays striking Earth come from outside Milky Way: study

The answer lies in a galaxy or galaxies far, far away, according to a study published in the journal Science.
 

Reliance Jio will start delivering 6 million JioPhones from today

Reliance Jio's JioPhone
 

CNR Rao chosen for international honour for materials research

The award will be presented in Boston on November 29, during an MRS meeting, according to a release issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research of which Rao, a Bharat Ratna awardee, is the founder president. (Photo: PTI)
 

Desperate for the latest Android update? The update button might help

If you have the latest version of Google Play Services, then tapping the update button might actually deliver the update to your smartphone.
 

Here’s why watching movies on the iPhone X will be a ‘cinematic experience’

Dolby Vision is one of the reasons you are paying almost a lakh of Rupees for the iPhone X .
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP’s key 2-day national executive meet to begin today

Modi may seek to dispel concerns over the state of economy. (Photo: PTI | File)

BHU molestation: Cops thrash student protesters, drag women by hair

The ongoing protesters outside the BHU campus were triggered when a first-year female student of BHU alleged that she was molested by three bike-borne men outside the varsity campus on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

NIT Calicut student from Kerala found dead in hostel room, second in 2 months

He was identiThe victim was identified as Arun Krishna, 23, son of Matathinkalkkara Surendran of Malayinkal, Thiruvananthapuram. (Representational Image)

J&K: Encounter underway in Uri sector, terrorists trapped

The terrorists are believed to be trapped in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Whose clout will prevail over selection of Mayor?

Mayor G. Padmavathi at an inspection (for representation only)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham