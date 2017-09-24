'Mann ki baat' a unique opportunity to connect with citizens: Modi in 36th address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 36th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday.
The Prime Minister initiated monthly radio show will also complete its three remarkable years on Sunday.
Modi has asked people to share their views, ideas and suggestions on the Narendra Modi App and My Gov Open Forum.
In his 35th address to the nation, the Prime Minister had said that violence in the name of faith will not be tolerated referring to the violence in Haryana that broke out after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a CBI court.
He also spoke about renewed campaign for cleanliness and called for increased participation in sporting activities.
Here are the highlights from Prime Minister’s 36th address:
- Sardar Patel unified the nation. Let us always preserve this unity.
- Remembering the great men and women who lived for India. Nanaji Deshmukh devoted his life towards the betterment of our villages
- He has been asked to supervise the mission. He educates others about the importance of cleanliness. I congratulate Bilal Dar.
- He has devoted himself to the cause. He has cleaned 12000kg waste annually.
- Bilal Dar from Srinagar has been made the brand ambassador of cleanliness
- I thank media for the support in spreading the message of cleanliness
- I am glad that people are participating in the mission and contributing to keeping the country clean
- 15 days before October 2, we decided to observe Swachhta abhiyaan
- Let us support the movement for the growth of the Khadi sector
- This Gandhi Jayanti, buy a Khadi product and light the lamp of prosperity in the lives of the poor
- Selfie with daughter campaign infused new confidence and pride among daughters; parents wanted to click selfies with daughters
- I get so much feedback for Mann Ki Baat. Naturally, I am not able to refer to all of it but the inputs have helped the Government
- People across the nation share constructive views, express their opinions and concerns through this programme