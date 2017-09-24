'Mann ki baat' a unique opportunity to connect with citizens: Modi in 36th address

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 36th address to the nation. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 36th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

The Prime Minister initiated monthly radio show will also complete its three remarkable years on Sunday.

Modi has asked people to share their views, ideas and suggestions on the Narendra Modi App and My Gov Open Forum.

In his 35th address to the nation, the Prime Minister had said that violence in the name of faith will not be tolerated referring to the violence in Haryana that broke out after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a CBI court.

He also spoke about renewed campaign for cleanliness and called for increased participation in sporting activities.

Here are the highlights from Prime Minister’s 36th address:

Sardar Patel unified the nation. Let us always preserve this unity.

Remembering the great men and women who lived for India. Nanaji Deshmukh devoted his life towards the betterment of our villages

He has been asked to supervise the mission. He educates others about the importance of cleanliness. I congratulate Bilal Dar.

He has devoted himself to the cause. He has cleaned 12000kg waste annually.

Bilal Dar from Srinagar has been made the brand ambassador of cleanliness