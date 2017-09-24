 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma struck a formidable 141-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Pandya takes hosts to 250
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Jaya death: Stalin urges Centre to order CBI probe to unravel mystery

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
Stalin cited C Srinivasan’s statement that AIADMK leaders ‘lied’ about Jayalalithaa’s health, fearing her aide VK Sasikala.
MK Stalin said he was making the plea in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. (Photo: PTI/File)
 MK Stalin said he was making the plea in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin on Sunday urged the Centre to order a CBI probe to “unravel the mystery” surrounding former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death.

He said it was the “responsibility” of the Centre to do so.

Stalin cited Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan’s statement that AIADMK leaders “lied” about Jayalalithaa’s health when she was undergoing treatment, fearing her aide VK Sasikala.

While a team from AIIMS in Delhi had come to attend to Jayalalithaa, Union Health Minister JP Nadda had also said the Centre was keeping a watch on her health, Stalin said in a statement in Chennai.

“Since the central government had assisted in the treatment of Jayalalithaa, it has a responsibility to unravel the mystery surrounding her death... Therefore, using its authority, it should immediately order a CBI probe into the matter,” he said.

Stalin said he was making the plea in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

He also questioned the veracity of Jayalalithaa’s signature on a statement made in her name during her hospitalisation seeking support for AIADMK candidates in the bypolls to three Tamil Nadu Assembly seats last year.

He said her thumb impression was found in a set of poll-related documents of AIADMK candidates for the elections to Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thiruparankundram assembly constituencies earlier.

Stalin recalled that AIADMK leaders had criticised his father and DMK president Karunanidhi when he had demanded the release of pictures of Jayalalithaa undergoing treatment and related details, since she was the chief minister then.

People in the AIADMK are now demanding the release of not just photographs, but also video, he said referring to the face-off between TTV Dhinakaran and the unified AIADMK camps over the matter.

Srinivasan had recently claimed that afraid of Sasikala, party leaders had “lied” about Jayalalithaa’s health so that people believed she was improving.

No one was allowed to meet the late chief minister.

Whoever came, would be briefed by Sasikala’s relatives that she was “all right”, he had said at a public meeting on Friday.

New reports about several leaders meeting Jayalalithaa at the hospital and their version that she was improving were also false, Srinivasan had claimed. “We were afraid of Sasikala at that time and lied about Jayalalithaa’s health condition,” he had claimed.

After prolonged treatment for infection and other complications, Jayalalithaa had died of a heart attack on December 5.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had earlier called for a probe into the death of Jayalalithaa, saying there were doubts in the minds of people.

Chief Minister K Palanisamy had recently announced that a commission of inquiry would probe her death.

Tags: jayalalitha, sasikala, mk stalin, cbi probe, jayalalithaa death
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's Virat Kohli or Ahmed Shahzad? Pakistani Twitter users pick their favourite

The Indian batsman completely floored Shahzad, amassing over 6000 likes in comparison to Shahzad’s odd-320 retweets. (Photo: AP/PTI)
 

Man demands compensation for torn clothes from doctor who saved his son's life

The doctor eventually paid after negotiating the amount (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors shocked to find worm wriggling inside boy's eyeball

The worm can get into the body due to consumption of uncooked fish (Photo: YouTube)
 

Team India fans slam BCCI over ICC World T20 2007 triumph Facebook video, here's why

Burdening all the expectations, MS Dhoni’s young brigade made their name in the history books.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni bowls alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Twitter, Facebook can’t keep calm

MS Dhoni, who is playing a key role in grooming the Virat Kohli-led young Indian side, bowled alongside the three other spinners in the squad – Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: PTI)
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Pandya takes hosts to 250

Rohit Sharma struck a formidable 141-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Adityanath seeks report after students, journalists injured in BHU clashes

An injured student writhing in pain after police allegedly beat them up during a clash at Banaras Hindu University late Saturday night. (Photo: PTI)

Fighter jets, drones on table as Pentagon chief heads to India

Mattis is likely to seek to convince India to purchase Lockheed Martin's F-16 Block 70 aircraft -- a lucrative deal pegged at $15 billion. (Photo: AFP)

Faulty ammunition reason behind M-777 gun explosion: probe

US soldiers with M-777 howitzer at Bost Airfield in Afghanistan. (Photo: AP | File)

DU Prof finds himself in trouble for calling Goddess Durga 'sexy prostitute'

The Dyal Singh College professor is receiving strong criticism over his Facebook post on Goddess Durga. (Photo: Drkedar.mandal | Facebook)

Never said my Mann Ki Baat, says Modi, hails positive strength of country

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 36th address to the nation. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham