Devendra Fadnavis highlights Maharashtra biz reform at Indian School of Business

Hyderabad: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis on Saturday spoke up against the large number of permits required to start a new business which, he said, was limiting entrepreneurship.

He said the Maharashtra government had brought down the requirement for permits to start a hotel from 179 to 29.

He was speaking at the annual leadership summit of the Indian School of Business here.

Mr Fadnavis spoke about competitive leadership which he said was all about creating processes and inspiring people.

Film-maker Karan Johar at the ISB leadership summit.

“The Maharashtra government has merged seven different departments and 14 schemes and this has led to more practical use of labour and intelligence. We have managed to convert 11,000 villages suffering from severe drought conditions to have enough water, which is no less than a water revolution. This kind of revolutionary thinking can make a change,” Mr Fadnavis said.

This was followed by a panel discussion with Amazon India VP Sriraman Jag-annathan Kalaari Capital MD Vani Kola among others.

Mr Pramod Bhasin, CEO Genpact, who delivered the opening address said, “As students, you should raise the bar for learning and performance by building up your risk appetite and challenging. Going obsolete conventions but respect norms.” Mr P. Venkataraman from Dr Reddy Labs asked students to think out of the box and according to the convenience of the general public while developing products.