Nation, Current Affairs

Devendra Fadnavis highlights Maharashtra biz reform at Indian School of Business

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2017, 1:18 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 3:15 am IST
Mr Fadnavis spoke about competitive leadership which he said was all about creating processes and inspiring people.
Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis with ISB Dean Prof. Rajendra Srivastava at the ISB leadership summit. (Photo:DC)
 Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis with ISB Dean Prof. Rajendra Srivastava at the ISB leadership summit. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis on Saturday spoke up against the large number of permits required to start a new business which, he said, was limiting entrepreneurship.

He said the Maharashtra government had brought down the requirement for permits to start a hotel from 179 to 29. 

He was speaking at the annual leadership summit of the Indian School of Business here.

Mr Fadnavis spoke about competitive leadership which he said was all about creating processes and inspiring people.

Film-maker Karan Johar at the ISB leadership summit.Film-maker Karan Johar at the ISB leadership summit.

“The Maharashtra government has merged seven different departments and 14 schemes and this has led to more practical use of labour and intelligence. We have managed to convert 11,000 villages suffering from severe drought conditions to have enough water, which is no less than a water revolution. This kind of revolutionary thinking can make a change,” Mr Fadnavis said.

This was followed by  a panel discussion with Amazon India VP Sriraman Jag-annathan Kalaari Capital MD Vani Kola among others.

Mr Pramod Bhasin, CEO Genpact, who delivered the opening address said, “As students, you should raise the bar for learning and performance by building up your risk appetite  and challenging. Going obsolete conventions but respect norms.” Mr P. Venkataraman from Dr Reddy Labs asked students to think out of the box and according to the convenience of the general public while developing products. 

Tags: karan johar, devandra fadnavis, indian school of business
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iOS 11 breathes life in to 16GB iPhone variants

This should come as a good news for those who use 16GB variants of an iPhone 5S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S.
 

Desperate for the latest Android update? The update button might help

If you have the latest version of Google Play Services, then tapping the update button might actually deliver the update to your smartphone.
 

The world’s best camera smartphone is the iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 Plus has a dual camera system like last year’s iPhone 7 Plus but with major tweaks to the inside.
 

CNR Rao chosen for international honour for materials research

The award will be presented in Boston on November 29, during an MRS meeting, according to a release issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research of which Rao, a Bharat Ratna awardee, is the founder president. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why watching movies on the iPhone X will be a ‘cinematic experience’

Dolby Vision is one of the reasons you are paying almost a lakh of Rupees for the iPhone X .
 

Tintin is an asexual girl, French philosopher makes explosive claim

Tintin was created in 1929 by the Belgian comic-book author Georges Remi, who wrote under the pen name Herge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Metros to be shopping hubs too?

As of now, start- ups are already up and running at Phase 1 stations like Trinity, Ulsoor and Jalahalli (Representational Image)

Nallagandla dump to stay in place

A local, Mr Vivek Anand, said residents were planning to move the High Court on the matter (Representational Image)

Received call from ‘Dawood’ to drop case against BJP leader: Activist Damania

The former Aam Aadmi Party leader said the Truecaller app showed that the number belongs to ‘Dawood’. (Photo: Twitter)

Ryan student murder: CBI visits school, starts forensic analysis of crime scene

CBI, 12-member forensic team reaches at Ryan International School, Gurgaon to probe into the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. (Photo: PTI | File)

Doklam issue behind us, working with India to enhance ties, says China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had a meeting on September 5 to discuss how to enhance the relationship. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham