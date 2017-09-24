Nation, Current Affairs

BJP’s key 2-day national executive meet to begin today

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2017, 10:55 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 10:55 am IST
A key highlight of the meeting will be the presence of the party's all elected lawmakers.
Modi may seek to dispel concerns over the state of economy. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may seek to dispel concerns over the state of economy and lay down his government's economic and political agenda as a two-day BJP national executive meeting which begins on Sunday.

The party's national office bearers, including its president Amit Shah, state chiefs and other key organisational leaders will meet on Sunday to finalise resolutions which the national executive is expected to discuss on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

A key highlight of the meeting will be the presence of the party's all elected lawmakers, including close to 1,400 MLAs, 337 MPs and all MLCs besides its core group leaders from states among others on Monday.

More than 2,000 delegates will attend what has been described by senior party leaders as an "extended national executive" to mark the end of a year-long exercise to commemorate Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's 100th birth anniversary.

Modi, who will deliver the valedictory address on Monday, may use the opportunity to highlight his government's pro-poor measures and other policy decisions.

With the opposition parties attacking government's handling of the economy by citing the fall in GDP rate and demonetisation figures, Modi is expected to take them on and highlight his dispensation's "successes" in boosting transparency and curbing black money, party sources said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has consistently attacked the government over economy during his visit to the US.

BJP sources said the party's resolution is likely to assert that the economy has been doing better under the NDA than it did under the previous UPA government.

The roll out of the GST has been described by the party as a major success of the government which, it has asserted, will integrate the country economy.

The prime minister's agenda of development will also be a key feature.

A senior party leader said the issue of Rohingya immigrants, whom the government has termed a threat to security, may also find a mention.

With the government and the party embracing Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's plank of 'antyodaya' (upliftment of the last man), the executive is expected to cite a number of measures taken by the Union and the BJP-ruled states for the poor's welfare.

Tags: bjp national executive meeting, bjp national executive meeting delhi, bjp meeting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




