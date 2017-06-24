Nation, Current Affairs

Will move court on order: Narottam Mishra on EC diaqualification

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2017, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 4:49 pm IST
The EC took the decision after he did not file certain details in his election expenditure in the 2008 polls.
Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra, who was disqualified by the Election Commission for filing wrong accounts of his election-related expenditure, on Saturday said he will challenge the order in the high court.

"Whether I will remain a member or not, that probably has not been mentioned. I also haven't got the order yet. I will go to the high court," Mishra told.

Mishra had been disqualified from contesting for three years from on Saturday. His election from the Datia Assembly constituency also stands void.

The EC took the decision after he did not file certain details in his election expenditure in the 2008 polls.

The decision is based on a complaint by former Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti in April 2009 alleging Mishra hadn't filed certain details in his election expenditure during the 2008 assembly elections.

Mishra has challenged the notice in the high court bench at Gwalior and managed to get a stay in light of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan's case proceeding in the top court. The court, however, vacated the stay order after considering the facts submitted by complainant's counsel.

Mishra approached the Supreme Court to stall the EC proceedings but the top court did not grant him any relief.

Last year, the poll panel questioned Mishra in Delhi about the allegations. It found that he hadn't revealed his expenditure on paid news.

The EC has the power to disqualify a candidate if he fails to submit the account of expenses within time. In this case, the money spent on paid news wasn't shown in the account.

Tags: election commission, ec, narottam mishra, congress, shivraj singh chouhan, supreme court
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

 




Related Stories

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

EC disqualifies MP minister Narottam Mishra for misfiling poll expense

An EC spokesperson confirmed that Mishra had been disqualified for three years from Saturday.
24 Jun 2017 1:37 PM
In view of the EC order, he should immediately resign from the Cabinet, the leader of opposition, Ajay Singh said. (Photo: Facebook)

Congress demands resignation of MP minister Narottam Mishra

The EC disqualified Mishra from contesting polls for filing wrong accounts of election expenditure in the 2008 assembly polls.
24 Jun 2017 3:11 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Canada gets its first turbaned Sikh woman SC judge of Indian origin

Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as SC judge in Canada. (Photo: facebook)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch in September, may cost more than Rs 72,000

Galaxy Note 8 predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, displayed at Samsung store in South Korea.
 

Ahmed Shehzad blocks a fan after she ‘proposed’ him on Twitter

Ahmed Shehzad failed to impress and was eventually replaced by Fakhar Zaman, he was a part of the Pakistani squad that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Didn’t like Apple’s new OS? Don’t worry. Here’s how to uninstall iOS 11 beta

While the new operating system is a big update with loads of new features, many may find it a welcome move and others might think the other way. In short, there are mixed reactions between users — some liked it, while some did not.
 

Snapchat exposing user locations; police issues child safety warning

Snapchat is a wildly popular app among teenagers and is used to share everyday experience via photos and videos that last for not more than 24 hours.
 

Box-office: Tubelight fetches Salman's lowest Eid opening in recent times

Salman Khan in a still from 'Tubelight.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress demands resignation of MP minister Narottam Mishra

In view of the EC order, he should immediately resign from the Cabinet, the leader of opposition, Ajay Singh said. (Photo: Facebook)

Blow to AAP: EC to continue hearing office of profit case against 21 MLAs

On September 8, the high court had set aside the appointment of the 21 AAP MLAs as parliamentary secretaries. (Photo: PTI)

PM begins 3-nation tour; to discuss terrorism, trade with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for three nation tour. (Photo: PIB_India/Twitter)

Jawans mutilation: Pak army carried daggers, cameras to record attack

Earlier, there have been several BAT attacks in which Indian jawans have been beheaded or their bodies mutilated. (Representational Image)

French aviation company enters pact with Bengaluru firm

It will manufacture the low-pressure turbine guide vanes for LEAP engines at MPP’s plant, which is coming up at Bommasandra Industrial Area. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham