Nation, Current Affairs

Was told they had beef: Accused admits to Haryana lynching

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 24, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 5:41 pm IST
The accused also admitted to being drunk while attacking the 3 muslim boys in a train compartment in Haryana.
Identifying himself as Ramesh, the accused also admitted to being inebriated. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Identifying himself as Ramesh, the accused also admitted to being inebriated. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Ballabgarh: The suspect apprehended on Friday for being a part of the mob that lynched a 17-year old boy inside a train compartment in Haryana admitted that he was instigated by his friends to attack the Muslim boys for consuming beef.

"My friends said this," the accused told NDTV when asked by reporters if he attacked the Muslim boys because they ate beef. Identifying himself as Ramesh, he also admitted to being inebriated.

A youth was stabbed to death and his two brothers were injured by a group of people who also allegedly passed slurs against them in a dispute over a train seat near Ballabhgarh in Haryana, following which one person has been arrested.

"One person has been arrested in this connection," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Faridabad Government Railway Police (GRP), Mohinder Singh had said.

He refused to divulge details of the person arrested saying "first the GRP will present him in court tomorrow."

The killed has been identified as Junaid (17) while his brothers Hasim (21) and Sakir (23) were injured, Singh said.

Singh said the incident happened Friday night onboard the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations.

"An altercation took place between the three brothers and some 10 passengers over a seat. The passengers allegedly passed some remarks on the three brothers, who are Muslims, and residents of Khandawali village in Faridabad," he said.

He added, a passenger used a knife to stab one of the brothers to death.

"The passengers thrashed the three brothers badly and attacked them with a knife," he said.

Tags: mob lynching, hate crime, indian penal code, haryana lynching, minor killed, beef
Location: India, Haryana

 




Related Stories

One of the victim at the platform, surrounded by onlookers. (Photo: Screenshot)

Haryana hate crime: 1 nabbed for stabbing youth to death in train

Two brothers of the dead youth were also injured by a group of people in altercation over a train seat.
24 Jun 2017 10:55 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphone display confusion solved: LTPS LCD vs IPS LCD vs AMOLED

If you are after greater picture quality, choose LTPS LCD or else settle for AMOLED for a vivid contrast picture experience.
 

Canada gets its first turbaned Sikh woman SC judge of Indian origin

Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as SC judge in Canada. (Photo: facebook)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch in September, may cost more than Rs 72,000

Galaxy Note 8 predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, displayed at Samsung store in South Korea.
 

Ahmed Shehzad blocks a fan after she ‘proposed’ him on Twitter

Ahmed Shehzad failed to impress and was eventually replaced by Fakhar Zaman, he was a part of the Pakistani squad that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Didn’t like Apple’s new OS? Don’t worry. Here’s how to uninstall iOS 11 beta

While the new operating system is a big update with loads of new features, many may find it a welcome move and others might think the other way. In short, there are mixed reactions between users — some liked it, while some did not.
 

Snapchat exposing user locations; police issues child safety warning

Snapchat is a wildly popular app among teenagers and is used to share everyday experience via photos and videos that last for not more than 24 hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

4 held for illegally slaughtering buffaloes in Uttar Pradesh

A raid was carried out based on information provided by the gram pradhan. (Representational Image)

Will move court on order: Narottam Mishra on EC diaqualification

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Congress demands resignation of MP minister Narottam Mishra

In view of the EC order, he should immediately resign from the Cabinet, the leader of opposition, Ajay Singh said. (Photo: Facebook)

Blow to AAP: EC to continue hearing office of profit case against 21 MLAs

On September 8, the high court had set aside the appointment of the 21 AAP MLAs as parliamentary secretaries. (Photo: PTI)

PM begins 3-nation tour; to discuss terrorism, trade with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for three nation tour. (Photo: PIB_India/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham