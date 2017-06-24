Telangana: Toddler yet to be rescued from 50-feet borewell

A camera sent down by the National Disaster Response Force sent back images of Chinnari’s palm.

Hyderabad: Baby Chinnari faces the difficult prospect of spending a second night about 50 foot down a dark borewell, with rescue efforts still to bear fruit till last reports came in on Friday.

The 16-month-old child had fallen into the borewell while playing near her home in Ekkareddyguda, Chevella, in Ranga Reddy district.

Health officials said there was no response from the child from the afternoon. Oxygen was being pumped down the borewell.

NDRF to use umbrella technique

A camera sent down by the National Disaster Response Force sent back images of Chinnari’s palm.

The ‘borewell rescue robot’ could not bring the child up. Officials have begun digging a pit parallel to the borewell to reach Chinnari. A 32 feet pit was dug near the borewell. As per the suggestions of some people, officials pulled out the motor from the well expecting that Chinnari would come up along with it. However, the motor slipped past her.

On Saturday the NDRF will try the ‘umbrella’ technique. Equipment will be inserted into the borewell. Once it crosses the girl, it unfolds. It is then pulled up. Officials hope to find Chinnari sitting in the umbrella when it comes up.