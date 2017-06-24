Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Toddler yet to be rescued from 50-feet borewell

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 3:01 am IST
Health officials said there was no response from the child from the afternoon. Oxygen was being pumped down the borewell.
A camera sent down by the National Disaster Response Force sent back images of Chinnari’s palm.
 A camera sent down by the National Disaster Response Force sent back images of Chinnari’s palm.

Hyderabad: Baby Chinnari faces the difficult prospect of spending a second night about 50 foot down a dark borewell, with rescue efforts still to bear fruit till last reports came in on Friday.

The 16-month-old child had fallen into the borewell while playing near her home in Ekkareddyguda, Chevella, in Ranga Reddy district.

Health officials said there was no response from the child from the afternoon. Oxygen was being pumped down the borewell.

NDRF to use umbrella technique
A camera sent down by the National Disaster Response Force sent back images of Chinnari’s palm.

The ‘borewell rescue robot’ could not bring the child up. Officials have begun digging a pit parallel to the borewell to reach Chinnari. A 32 feet pit was dug near the borewell. As per the suggestions of some people, officials pulled out the motor from the well expecting that Chinnari would come up along with it. However, the motor slipped past her.

On Saturday the NDRF will try the ‘umbrella’ technique. Equipment will be inserted into the borewell. Once it crosses the girl, it unfolds. It is then pulled up. Officials hope to find Chinnari sitting in the umbrella when it comes up.

Tags: borewell accident, baby chinnari
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karisma Kapoor stuns in a black bikini at the French Riviera

Karisma Kapoor looks like a stunning beauty in this picture. (Pic: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)
 

Worker tragically dies on the sets of Rajinikanth's Kaala Karikaalan

A still from the film.
 

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya appears in Chennai court for divorce proceedings

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.
 

Confirmed! Shruti Haasan woe over; makers have zeroed in on a new actress

Poster of the film.
 

Video: Australian MP breaks barriers by breastfeeding baby in parliament

The move was welcomed by women across the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Asked about her favourite male cricketer, Mithali Raj gives fitting reply

Mithali Raj, seen with coach Tushar Arothepointed out that the Indian women do not receive the same amount of publicity as compared to their male counterparts in a cricket-crazy nation like India.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

French aviation company enters pact with Bengaluru firm

It will manufacture the low-pressure turbine guide vanes for LEAP engines at MPP’s plant, which is coming up at Bommasandra Industrial Area. (Representational Image)

Karnataka: Healing touch – Counsellors for cops

DG&IGP R.K. Dutta at the 22nd Passing Out Parade of Police Training School, Belagavi.(Photo: KPN)

Prez poll: Cong urges TRS to reconsider support to Kovind

Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo: File)

Prez poll: Lalu asks Nitish to support Meira Kumar, says 'mend the historic blunder’

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI/File)

Tamil Nadu proposes integrated textile park in Ramanathapuram district

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham