Nation, Politics

Ram Nath Kovind is anti-minority, says Telangana Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2017, 1:08 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 2:54 am IST
He said it would be dangerous for such a person to be the President.
TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo: PTI)
 TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has done injustice to the minorities by supporting the NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind who opposed reservations for minorities.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said that earlier Mr Kovind had rejected the Ranganath Mishra Committee report that had recommended 10 per cent reservations for Muslim minorities and 5 per cent reservations for Christians in government jobs.

Criticising Mr Rao for supporting such a person, the TPCC chief appealed to TRS MPs to vote according to their conscience in the Presidential elections.

Meanwhile, former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy said that the Presidential election was not a contest between two people, but Opposition candidate Meira Kumar symbolises the pure Constitutional sprit while Mr Kovind is an anonymous person.

He said that he never knew Mr Kovind though the latter was a two-time MP. Mr Jaipal Reddy alleged that Mr Kovind learned political lessons from RSS.

He said it would be dangerous for such a person to be the President. He said Ms Kumar is not just the daughter of Jagjivan Ram but is also personally talented.  

Elsewhere, Leader of the Opposition in the TS Legislative Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir said that the time has come for the TRS to express its gratitude for Telangana and redeem its commitment to promoting Dalits in public life by backing the UPA’s Presidential candidate.

Mr Shabbir Ali said that Ms Kumar was chosen by 17 parties and appealed to Mr Rao to see through the political game of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP and defeat the designs of the Hindu zealots by withdrawing support to the NDA candidate.

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, cm k. chandrasekhar rao, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karisma Kapoor stuns in a black bikini at the French Riviera

Karisma Kapoor looks like a stunning beauty in this picture. (Pic: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)
 

Worker tragically dies on the sets of Rajinikanth's Kaala Karikaalan

A still from the film.
 

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya appears in Chennai court for divorce proceedings

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.
 

Confirmed! Shruti Haasan woe over; makers have zeroed in on a new actress

Poster of the film.
 

Video: Australian MP breaks barriers by breastfeeding baby in parliament

The move was welcomed by women across the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Asked about her favourite male cricketer, Mithali Raj gives fitting reply

Mithali Raj, seen with coach Tushar Arothepointed out that the Indian women do not receive the same amount of publicity as compared to their male counterparts in a cricket-crazy nation like India.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Day after backing Kovind, OPS, EPS head to Delhi; to meet Modi

AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) chief O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy (Photo: File)

Brace for polls in December: Karnataka BJP netas to cadre

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa with party leaders K.S. Eshwarappa and Arvind Limbavalli during the party office-bearers’ meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday (Photo: DC)

Presidential polls: Meira Kumar made scapegoat by Congress, claims BJP

BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Major blow to Oppn as JD(U) extends support to NDA's prez candidate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Governor Ram Nath Kovind on being announced as NDA’s presidential candidate, in Patna on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Yes to Kovind no compromise, fight against Central laxity will continue: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham