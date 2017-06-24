Big catch: ISIS sympathiser arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police arrested an alleged ISIS sympathiser from Tolichowki on Friday. Konakalla Subramanyam, alias Omer, a recent religious convert, allegedly chatted with ISIS sympathisers on social media networks. Hyderabad police allege that he wanted to carry out subversive activities in the country on the instigation of a person named Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi.

“On receipt of credible information, the Special Investigation Team apprehended Omer and found in his possession one mobile phone, which contained an incriminating conversation with ISIS sympathisers,” said Swa-thi Lakra, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

“He had embraced Islam in 2014. Later, he visited Gujarat and trained in religious rituals and scriptures. He also visited Srinagar and other places in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai,” she said.

Omer faces sedition charge

“He was in touch with ISIS sympathisers through Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and was in contact with a man named Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi, a Mumbai-based ISIS sympathiser,” Ms Lakra added. “Our investigation revealed that Omer wanted to carry out subversive activities in the country,” Ms Lakra said.

Based on a complaint filed by SIT inspector K. Syamala Rao, Omer was booked for sedition and criminal conspiracy. He was remanded to judicial custody, officials said.

A native of Challapalli mandal in Krishna district, Omer stopped living with his parents after he converted to Islam.

“He shifted to Tolichowki with the help of friends. He also set up a roadside juice stall to earn a livelihood,” said an official investigating the case.