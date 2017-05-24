Nation, Current Affairs

TN: UP man arrested for attempting to enter Kudankulam nuclear power plant

PTI
Published May 24, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Kudankulam nuclear power plant is operating two units of 1000 MW each and has been provided a thick layer of security.
Chennai:  A 25-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly trying to enter the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli district, the police said.

Narendra Kumar from Lakshmipur was picked up by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel this morning for allegedly trying to enter the plant, police said. "They (CISF officials) picked up the man at around 7.30 am and handed him over to us," an official at the Kudankulam police station said. "He has been arrested," the official told PTI.

Kudankulam nuclear power plant (KKNPP), a Indo-Russian joint venture, is operating two units of 1000 MW each and has been provided a thick layer of security.

