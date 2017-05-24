Nation, Current Affairs

Sukma attack: CRPF suspends Assistant Commandant for 'leadership failure'

This comes almost a month after an attack by Naxals in Sukma on April 24, in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed and 5 others were injured.
Injured CRPF jawans being airlifted to Raipur by an IAF chopper for treatment on Monday follwing a Maoist attack in Sukma district. (Photo: PTI)
 Injured CRPF jawans being airlifted to Raipur by an IAF chopper for treatment on Monday follwing a Maoist attack in Sukma district. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has suspended Assistant Commandant Jayan Vishwanath, who led the team during the Sukma encounter, for alleged 'failure of leadership'.

Commanding Officer of the 74th battalion, Commandant Firoze Kuzur was also transferred by the force on Tuesday.

As per reports, Vishwanath has been found wanting in leadership when the encounter took place. The departmental enquiry is, however, not yet completed.

This comes almost a month after an attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on April 24, in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed and five others were injured.

The CRPF's 74th Battalion was ambushed by the Naxals when it was manning a road construction project.

