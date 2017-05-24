Nation, Current Affairs

Palanisamy meets Modi in Delhi; to decide on Prez poll support to BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 24, 2017, 1:03 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2017, 1:09 pm IST
Merger talks between the two factions of the AIADMK also might revive after Palanisamy’s meeting with Modi, reports said.
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palanisamy. (Photo: File)
 Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palanisamy. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Reports said he was in the national capital to discuss several issues with Modi, including the presidential polls and the feud within the AIADMK.

Palanisamy is expected to pledge his party's support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's nominee for President. "We will decide soon (on Presidential polls), " Palanisamy said after the meeting according to NDTV. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to gain the support of both AIADMK factions for the presidential polls due in July.

In a hint of the party’s efforts, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu had met Palanisamy a couple of days earlier at the state secretariat. 

Reports also suggest that the merger talks between the warring factions of the AIADMK, which has been on hold, might revive after Palanisamy’s meeting with Modi. Notably, the CM has also convened a meeting of the State Assembly after his return from New Delhi. 

The meeting will also see the discussion of NEET (National eligibility cum entrance test) and drought relief, media reports had said.

Earlier, ten AIADMK MLAs met the Chief Minister on Tuesday, a day after eight MLAs headed by former minister ‘Thoppu’ N. Venkatachalam met Palanisami.
They said their meeting was confined to constituency issues, but one of them said they also wanted a representation in the ministry for Nadar community, which has no ministers after the exit of former education minister ‘Mafoi’ K. Pandiarajan.

Tags: e palanisamy, narendra modi, presidential poll, aiadmk feud
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palanisamy. (Photo: File)

AIADMK MLAs meet TN CM, demand Legislature Party meet to discuss merger

Retrieval of the 'Two Leaves' symbol and construction of a fitting memorial for Jayalalithaa were other issues discussed in the meeting.
23 May 2017 9:16 AM

Technology Gallery

In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral 'hand-swat': Video shows Melania snubbing Donald Trump again

US President Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump lands in Rome in the fourth leg of their first foreign visit. (Photo: AP)
 

Black man wants to tattoo penis after transplant because donor was white

The man had lost his penis after a botched circumcision because of which he was depressed. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sonu Nigam rants in protest of Abhijeet’s account suspension, quits Twitter

Sonu Nigam, when he got his head tonsured after the Azaan controversy.
 

Apple's iPhone 9 to feature 5.28 and 6.46-OLED inch displays in 2018: Rumour

Samsung has been awarded the deal to supply OLED panels for the iPhone.
 

Jeff Bezos reveals ambition of setting up city on Moon

(Image: Blue Origin/Jeff Bezos)
 

Witty Sholay poster in Ranchi about sanitation is turning heads for the right reasons

The Ranchi Nagar Nigam took a major step in health and sanitation by using Jai’s death in Sholay to create awareness. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Monsoon may hit Kerala before May 30, seasonal rainfall may arrive a day before

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Weapons planted on men: Assam CRPF IG alleges fake encounter by Army, police

Rai alleged that two men were picked up by security forces from a house in D-Kalling village and killed in Simlaguri. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

I-T raids on 4 Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats on charges of tax evasion

Representational image (Photo: File)

Ex-K'taka CM Kumaraswamy faces I-T complaint for money laundering

Former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (Photo: File)

ISIS 'recruit' Areeb Majeed files bail plea in NIA court

National Investigation Agency. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham