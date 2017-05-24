Nation, Current Affairs

Pak video showing 'destruction' of Indian military posts in J&K fake: Army

ANI
Published May 24, 2017, 7:24 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2017, 7:24 pm IST
All Indian Army border posts have walls thick enough to withhold fire of recoilless gun, the Indian Army sources told ANI.
(Photo: PTI/File)
 (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Indian Army sources on Wednesday said the Pakistan armed forces claim that they had destroyed Indian Army posts in Jammu & Kashmir in retaliatory firing is fake.

The sources said all Indian Army border posts have walls thick enough to withhold fire of recoilless gun.

Rejecting the Pakistan Army's video showing damage being caused to Indian border posts, the army sources further stated that the impact of an IED blast is usually felt from below the structure and not from the explosion from artillery fire.

They also claimed that the video has clear visibility of editing marks, and therefore, must be deemed to be unreliable and incorrect.

The response came a day after the Pakistan Army denied claims by the Indian Army that the latter had carried out an 'operation' on Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC).

"Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LoC in Naushera Sector and firing by Pakistan Army on civilians across LoC are false," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Indian Army had claimed that it had recently carried out "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistan's posts in the Nowshera sector along the LoC in a bid to prevent "infiltrators" from entering India, Hindustan Times had reported earlier.

"Pakistani Army has been providing full support to infiltrators by engaging Indian Army posts," Major General Ashok Narula said at a media briefing.

Major General Narula further claimed that damage had been caused to the posts in question and added that the purpose of the Indian army's 'engagement' was to "bring down the number of terrorists in Kashmir so that local youth are not encouraged to take up arms".

However, Pakistan military's media wing denied all claims made by the Indian Army, saying: "On the contrary, Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation, including heavy mortar and artillery fire on civil population in Bhimber Sector on May 13, which resulted in civilian casualties and damages to civil infrastructure."

In the wake of the alleged Indian aggression, Pakistan Army claimed that "a befitting and stern response was mounted on Indian posts causing substantial losses to military men and material".

The ISPR released their own video clip, also heavily edited, to substantiate their claim.

Tags: indian army, indian posts, kashmir military posts
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The 22-second video released by the Indian Army showed concrete structures being reduced to rubble amid plumes of smoke and balls of fire. (Photo: Videograb)

Video: Pak army claims it destroyed Indian posts in response to firing assault

Pak army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor in a statement with the video alleged that India on May 13 had targeted innocent civilians.
24 May 2017 5:06 PM

Technology Gallery

TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US mother who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

Judy O'Connor, center, sits with her son, MBA graduate Marty O'Connor, during commencement at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. (Photo: AP)
 

Brad Pitt lands in Mumbai; meets Shah Rukh Khan to promote his film War Machine

Shah Rukh Khan in a chat session with Brad Pitt. (Pic: Twitter)
 

Video: Joyful elephant playing on the highway halts traffic for 30 mins in Assam

The video was shared by a passerby (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: 10-year-old from Indonesia weighs 190 kg due to noodle, cola addiction

He stays home all day (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: US Man gets into scary encounter with a rattlesnake

The video posted on his Facebook page going by the name of NickTheWrangler has over 7 million views and 91,000 shares. (Photo: Facebook/NickTheWrangler)
 

The Lost City of Z review: Brilliant cast, potent cinematography make it worthwhile

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM invites Modi to unveil Jayalalithaa's portrait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (Photo: PTI)

Paresh Rawal's tweet about Arundhati Roy triggered by fake news: report

BJP leader Paresh Rawal and Author Arundhati Roy

J&K: Operation called off in Pulwama as militants manage to flee

Representational image (Photo:PTI)

Allahabad HC notice on plea seeking Yogi, Maurya disqualification

BJP’s Yogi Adityanath (C) Keshav Prasad Maurya (L) and Dinesh Sharma (R). (Photo: PTI)

U'khand bus accident: Modi announces Rs 2L for families of deceased

'My prayers & solidarity with those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate bus accident in Uttarkashi', Narendra Modi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham