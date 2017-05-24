Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao to take call on counterattack

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 24, 2017, 1:18 am IST
Updated May 24, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Except on one or two occasions, TRS leaders have also stopped speaking against the BJP.
Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to take a call on countering the BJP’s increasingly strident criticism against the state government and its policies, during the TRS Parliamentary and Legislature Party joint meeting on May 27 at Telangana Bhavan.

The meeting has been convened by Mr Rao to discuss organisational matters and to decide the nature of celebrations for the Telangana Formation Day on June 2. TRS sources said that the CM may take up the BJP’s criticism as well as Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting on June 1.

Of late, Mr Rao has restrained himself from going all-out against the BJP, perhaps keeping his cordial relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Except on one or two occasions, TRS leaders have also stopped speaking against the BJP.

This was evident from the fact that no top TRS leader responded to BJP national president Amit Shah’s scathing remarks against the TRS government on Monday.

On Tuesday, two second-rung TRS leaders mildly criticised Amit Shah. Sources said for this too, they got prior permission from the party chief.

TRS MLC T. Bhanu Prasad and K. Prabhakar Reddy said that probably, Amit Shah doesn’t have thorough understanding of the issues in Telangana.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s self driving car spotted in San Francisco

A DMV spokesperson said the company had registered three 2015 Lexus RX450h SUVs to be driven by six Apple employees with expertise in autonomous vehicles. (Photo: Bloomberg)
 

Bored Chinese boy tears dad’s hidden cash worth 4 lakh into pieces

The cash was reportedly worth 50,000 yuan (approximately 4, 70, 510). (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: ICC)
 

Video: Alert onlookers overturn car to save driver in accident

One man tried to push it by kicking it but he was soon joined by another who climbed to the top of the car to try to remove the driver. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Best out of waste: Modi gets 'amazing' gift from Bihar woman

The idea of using plastic litter to create beautiful products is amazing. This is not only useful for the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign but also has vast potential for small scale industry, Modi wrote to her. (Photo: File)
 

Technical goof-up: Aadhaar cards with same date of birth issued to 1000 UP villagers

Nearly 1000 out of the 5000 residents in Kanjasa have complained about faulty entries of their date of birth. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Triple talaq: Muslim law board's affidavit an ‘eyewash’, says Mukul Rohatgi

Activists of various social organisations hold placards during a protest against

J&K human shield row: Major defends his act, says took step to save civilians

Youth tied to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)

Cong praises Army for action at LoC; questions govt on terror

Randeep Surjewala said the Army also took action on May 20 and 21 in the Naugam sector of Kashmir where 4 infiltrating militants were killed and 3 army personnel lost their lives in the process. (Photo: AP/Representational)

EC invites national, regional parties for EVM challenge starting June 3

Election Commission of India. (Photo: File/Representational)

Is dragging a person for 28 km bravery, asks J&K man tied to Army jeep

Youth tied to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham