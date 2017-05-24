K Chandrasekhar Rao to take call on counterattack

Hyderabad: TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to take a call on countering the BJP’s increasingly strident criticism against the state government and its policies, during the TRS Parliamentary and Legislature Party joint meeting on May 27 at Telangana Bhavan.

The meeting has been convened by Mr Rao to discuss organisational matters and to decide the nature of celebrations for the Telangana Formation Day on June 2. TRS sources said that the CM may take up the BJP’s criticism as well as Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting on June 1.

Of late, Mr Rao has restrained himself from going all-out against the BJP, perhaps keeping his cordial relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Except on one or two occasions, TRS leaders have also stopped speaking against the BJP.

This was evident from the fact that no top TRS leader responded to BJP national president Amit Shah’s scathing remarks against the TRS government on Monday.

On Tuesday, two second-rung TRS leaders mildly criticised Amit Shah. Sources said for this too, they got prior permission from the party chief.

TRS MLC T. Bhanu Prasad and K. Prabhakar Reddy said that probably, Amit Shah doesn’t have thorough understanding of the issues in Telangana.