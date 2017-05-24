Germany backs India on terrorism, snubs Pakistan

Narendra Modi will be in Berlin in the afternoon of May 29 and will have a bilateral dinner meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Germany on a two-day visit from May 29 to increase the cooperation between two countries on a gamut of issues.

During his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Mr Modi is expected to discuss issues relating to trade and investment, energy and defence cooperation.

Germany has already expressed its readiness to conclude a government to government agreement on defence.

In a veiled message to Pakistan without naming it, German Ambassador Martin Ney said in New Delhi on Tuesday that terrorism should not emanate from any country and that every country had a right to defend itself.

In an important declaration, the German envoy said, “Kashmir is a domestic issue of this country (India)”, thereby making it clear the issue would not be discussed during Mr Modi’s visit.

Another issue likely to be discussed during the visit will be the fight against terrorism — in the wake of the terror attack at Manchester, UK, on Tuesday.

Issues like China's proposed ambitious One Belt One Road (OBOR) project however could be discussed. After India boycotted OBOR meet, Germany raised concerns about the Chinese project, saying that Euro-pean countries had not signed the OBOR trade deal due to lack of adequate deliberations on the issue.