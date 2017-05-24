Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-K'taka CM Kumaraswamy faces I-T complaint for money laundering

ANI
Published May 24, 2017, 11:17 am IST
Updated May 24, 2017, 11:21 am IST
The complaint, accused the former CM and former PM H D Deve Gowda's family of indulging in money laundering.
Former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: A complaint has been registered with the Income Tax (IT) investigations wing against former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in a money laundering case on Wednesday.

The complaint, acknowledged by the department, accused the former chief minister and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's family of indulging in money laundering.

The IT also questioned the various investments made by his family members in India and countries abroad.

Reportedly, last week Kumaraswamy appeared before a Lokayukta Special Investigation Team after he was issued a notice to appear in connection with the Janthakal case.

On March 29, the Supreme Court asked the Special Investigating Team (S IT) of the Karnataka Police to probe allegations against two former chief ministers N. Dharam Singh and H. D. Kumaraswamy in connection with an iron ore mining case.

The apex court, however, granted relief to former chief minister, S M Krishna in the case. The court also stayed all High Court proceedings and asked all not to pass any order on it.          

This has been another trouble to Kumaraswamy after illegal mining case summons.

Tags: h.d. kumaraswamy, h d deve gowda, money laundering case, income tax department, janthakal case
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

