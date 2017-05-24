BJP not for inclusive growth, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led NDA government and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath do not want inclusive development of the country.

Maintaining that the beauty of India is its inclusivity, the MP said that the BJP and RSS were trying to establish Hindu Rashtra through exclusive development.

He was interacting with media persons at the MIM party office in Hyderabad.

Reacting to the UP Chief Minister’s decision to scrap 20 per cent quota for minorities in government schemes, the MIM chief questioned the BJP government whether it will also scrap the Prime Minister’s 15-point programme.

“What is the difference between the 15-point programme and the 20 per cent quota for minorities in UP? In fact there is more in the 15-point programme when compared to the UP quota,” he said.

The MP wanted to know that when 15-point programme was said to be the best for the country, how could it be deemed bad for UP. “Yogi Adityanath is constitutionally obligated to extend equal treatment to all as guaranteed under Article 29 and 30 of the Constitution,” he said.

Reacting to a query on Major Gogoi being awarded with Chief of Army Staff's (COAS) Commendation Card, the MP said it was a debatable issue.

Stating that the Centre lacks policy on Kashmir, the MP claimed that the Army cannot end, but only control militancy in Jammu & Kashmir.

Reacting to BJP chief Amit Shah’s claim that the Centre has extended Rs 2 lakh-crore financial assistance to TS, he said: “It’s the right of TS, Centre is not giving charity.”