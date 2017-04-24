Nation, Current Affairs

TRS to rule for 20 years, says Telangana Irrigation Minister

Published Apr 24, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 3:26 am IST
The minister said that lakhs of people would attend the meeting from Medak district alone.
T. Harish Rao
Hyderabad: Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao, who was being wooed by the Congress to join it, has said that the TRS would remain in power in Telangana for the next 20 years.

Speaking to media at Singur guest house in Sangareddy district on Sunday, the minister — who is the nephew of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao — said the minds of Congr-ess leaders have bec-ome blank after the announcement of free fertilisers scheme by the Chief Minister.

“It will take another five years for the TRS government to undo all injustices done to Telangana by the previous Congress and TD governments,” he said.

Giving an example, he said that for the first time the TRS government provided irrigation facility to 40,000 acres under the Ghanpur ayacut and 30,000 acres under the Singur canal to areas in erstwhile Medak district. Farmers, who have grown crops for the first time during the last 60 years, are the happiest lot now, he said.

The minister toured three Assembly segments on Sunday and held meetings with local TRS leaders, asking them to mobilise people for the TRS public meeting in Warangal on April 27.

The minister said that lakhs of people would attend the meeting from Medak district alone and make the meeting unprecedented in the history on Telangana.

