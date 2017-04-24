Temperature to remain above normal in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Khammam district in Telangana. Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in the districts of Nalgonda, Khammam, Mehbubnagar and Warangal in Telangana state from April 23 to April 24, 2017.

General forecast for the state is, “Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur at isolated places in the state and dry weather is likely to prevail over Telangana. Maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 to 4 degree C and the same are likely to be above 42 degree C at a few places over Telangana.”

On Sunday, dry weather prevailed in the state and the highest maximum temperature of 44 degree C was recorded in Khammam district and the second highest in Badrachalam at 43.2 degree C, while Hyderaba’s day temperatures was reported at 40.5 degrees C and the lowest temperature was recorded in Hakimpet.

There is no large change in the maximum temperatures over Telangana during the last 24 hours and the temperatures were markedly above normal at one or two places over Telangana.