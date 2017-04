PDP district president, Abdul Gani, was shot dead by militants in Pulwama on Monday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Srinagar: Militants on Monday shot dead ruling PDP district president for Pulwama Abdul Gani in the south Kashmir district, police said.

Gani was shot at by the militants in Pinglena area of Pulwama district, 31 kms from Srinagar, this afternoon, a police official said.

The PDP leader was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.