K Chandrasekhar Rao failed to keep promises, says BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 24, 2017, 1:02 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Union minister recalled that the Chief Minister had promised to provide irrigation facilties for one lakh acres.
Hyderabad: Criticising the TRS government for “not implementing” its promises, Union labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya said here that it is easy for the Chief Minister to make promises but difficult to implement them.

Addressing the media on Sunday, the Union minister recalled that the Chief Minister had promised to provide irrigation facilties for one lakh acres in each Assembly segment and one crore acres for the entire state within five years. “However, so far he could provide irrigation facilties to only five lakh acres. And how is it possible to extend irrigation to 95 lakh acres in the next two years,” he asked.

While the TRS government promised to provide 2.3 lakh double bedroom houses, the government could construct only 1,700 houses so far, he noted, and asked how could KCR build the remaining 2.28 lakh houses in two years.

Stating that the central government has already provided Rs 9,000 crore through HUDCO as a loan for the housing project, the minister demanded the state government reveal how much of this was spent on the project.

Speaking about EPFO’s housing scheme, he said “a minimum of 10 EPF members can form cooperative society for the purchase of ready-made house, site for house, or the construction of a house thereon.

