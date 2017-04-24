Nation, Current Affairs

Defence deals likely during Narendra Modi’s Israel trip

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 24, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Israeli envoy Daniel Carmon said it will be a “big” visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
New Delhi: Mega defence deals, including procurement of an air defence system for the Indian Navy, are likely to be sealed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Israel which will be first by an Indian PM to the Jewish nation.

Ahead of the visit, which is likely to take place in July, Israeli envoy Daniel Carmon said it will be a “big” visit, reflecting the depth of cooperation between the two countries in a range of key areas.

The much-awaited deal for Barak-8 air defence missile systems for the navy and procurement of Spike anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army are expected to be firmed up during Modi's visit to Tel Aviv.

