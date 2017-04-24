Nation, Current Affairs

After Telangana, Bihar adopts GST; Nitish terms it as 'a historic moment'

PTI
Published Apr 24, 2017, 8:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 8:02 pm IST
Bihar Legislative Assembly as well as Legislative Council adopted the Bills related to GST with one voice.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)
Patna: Both the Houses of Bihar Legislature on Monday unanimously adopted the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill along with the Bihar taxation (Amendment) Bill, becoming the second state after Telangana to pave the way for roll out of the GST from July 1.

Bihar became the second state after Telangana to ratify GST which needs nod of the states after its clearance in Parliament.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaking in the state Legislative Council described the passing of GST by all the parties together as "a historic moment."

Expressing thanks to all the members, Kumar said Bihar has been in favour of GST from the beginning.

"Even after change of government, Bihar continued with its support to GST," Kumar, who is heading the Grand Alliance government of JD(U), RJD and Congress, said.

He said the budget session of the two Houses were prorogued on March 31 in anticipation of passing of GST in Parliament and its coming to the state for the same.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Sushil Kumar Modi, who had headed a ministerial committee on GST during NDA rule in Bihar, expressed happiness over adoption of GST related bills with the help of all the parties.

He expressed thanks to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for standing in favour of GST from the beginning. "On his advise, I had accepted Chairmanship of GST as Finance minister of the state during NDA rule," the senior BJP leader said.

In the Legislative Assembly, bills related to GST were taken up in pre-lunch session and with ruling JD(U), RJD, Congress and even opposition BJP and its NDA partners in support of GST bill, it was adopted through voice vote.

Commercial Tax minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav had moved the Bihar Goods and Service Bill, 2017 and the Bihar Taxation (Amendment) bill, 2017.

While all the major parties were in favour of GST, JD(U), BJP and Congress tried to score over each other in taking credit in state Legislative Assembly over it.

Sushil Modi praised Nitish Kumar for continuously being in support of GST even when BJP was opposed to it when he was heading a NDA ministry in Bihar.

"A statesman looks for good of next generation while a politician merely looks for next election while taking decision on such issues," Yadav said in praise of Kumar.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Prem Kumar lauded the prime minister for the historic GST legislation which he said would help in checking corruption and increase investment.

Congress Legislature Party leader Sadanand Singh said that his party has been in support of GST from the beginning.

"Due to obstacle created by BJP, the GST could not be approved in 2006 during UPA ministry. On account of this, the country lost around 12 lakh crore and now it has been cleared," he said.

Tags: gst, bihar assembly, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

