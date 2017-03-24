Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath meets woman gangraped, 'forced to drink' acid onboard train

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2017, 5:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 5:44 pm IST
UP CM directed the police to arrest the accused and announced Rs 1 lakh assistance for the 45-year-old woman.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at the Gandhi Ward of KGMU in Lucknow on Friday to meet a gangrape victim. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at the Gandhi Ward of KGMU in Lucknow on Friday to meet a gangrape victim. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited a gangrape and acid-attack survivor at a hospital here, who was allegedly forced to drink acid by two men onboard a train near here yesterday.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Chief Minister directed the police to arrest the accused and announced Rs 1 lakh assistance for the 45-year-old woman, who is being treated at the city's King George's Medical University.

The CM summoned ADG (Railways) Gopal Gupta and directed him to ensure that the accused are arrested.

The incident came to light when the woman got off the Allahabad-Lucknow Ganga Gomti Express at Charbagh station here and gave a written complaint to the government railway police. She wrote the complaint as she could not speak.

As per the complaint, two persons forced her to drink acid around 10.30 AM yesterday, police said. This was fourth attack on the woman.

The two men had allegedly gangraped and attacked her with acid over a property dispute in her home at Unchahar (Raebareli) in 2009, 100 kilometres from Lucknow.

The woman works with Sheroes Hangout Cafe, an outlet run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow, and had gone home on March 10 as her daughter was taking class 10 examinations. She was returning yesterday when the incident took place.

In 2012, the woman was attacked with knife, in a serious attempt on her life, and in 2013 she was attacked with acid, police sources said.

Women Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi also visited the victim and assured all help for her.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (Lucknow Zone) A Satish Ganesh ordered action against three "insensitive" women constables who were taking selifies in the hospital near the victim's bed.

The photographs of the three women constables, sitting next to the bed of the victim and taking selfies went viral on the social media.

Tags: yogi adityanath, rape victim, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Lifestyle Gallery

Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
Donald Trump and Ivanka were recently photographed holding two golden shovels and the internet had the best time they could by putting them in every situation they could think of. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh rally behind Virat Kohli after Donald Trump comparisons

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter saying that shortly some of them (Australian media) will compare Virat Kohli with the great Donald Bradman. (Photo: AP)
 

Ajinkya Rahane is more chilled out than Virat Kohli: Steve Smith

Playing alongside Ajinkya Rahane at Rising Pune Supergiants has given Steve Smith an opportunity to know him and his assessment is that the Mumbaikar is less emotional than Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

Baahubali: The Conclusion might not release in Karnataka thanks to Kattappa

A still from the film.
 

Australian cricketer Shaun Tait is now an Indian citizen

Shaun Tait has played 35 ODIs, 21 T20Is and 3 Tests for the Team from Down Under. (Photo: AP)
 

You will now be able turn your iPhone or iPad into a Macbook

Apple’s latest patent reveal possible future design where an iPhone or an iPad could be used as an accessory or component for a Macbook.
 

Virat Kohli takes a dig at Australian media after Donald trump comparison

Virat Kohli believes that if his conscience is clear, there is no harm in standing by what he feels is right. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shiv Sena MP's action condemnable, must face strict action: Leaders

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI/File)

After Air India, Indigo cancels ticket of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad had assaulted an Air India staffer at Delhi airport. (Photo: ANI)

South Indian actors extend support to protesting Tamil Nadu farmers

South Indian actors Vishal and Prakash Raj on Friday visited Tamil Nadu farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar and offered their support. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)

Eradicate tuberculosis with law against spitting in public places: BJP MP

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Sonia Gandhi returns home after treatment, Rahul accompanies her

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham