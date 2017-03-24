Video: Ex-Congress MP Hanumantha Rao shouts at Telangana policeman

Nation, Current Affairs

The Congress leader is seen shouting at the official for not allowing him to go to the media point located in the Assembly premises.
Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao
Hyderabad: A video in which former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao is seen shouting at a police official in the Telangana State Assembly premises is making rounds on social media.

The Congress leader is seen shouting at an official identified as P Sudhakar, an additional inspector of police attached to Kamatipura Station, in the video for not allowing him to go to the media point located in the assembly premises. Sudhakar was on duty at the Assembly.

The video shows the inspector trying to stop Rao by informing him that he had instructions from his seniors not to allow any former MLA, MLC or MPs to the media point.

"Who are you to stop me? You have no right to stop. I am AICC secretary. This is not dictatorship. Tell your CM (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao), I can go and sit in front of his house," Rao is seen saying in the video.

Sudhakar is seen pleading with the former Rajya Sabha member that he had only told him about the restrictions but had not stopped him.

An infuriated Rao continued to vent his anger and proceeded to the media point. Sudhakar was not available for comment.

When contacted a senior police official the Central Zone said they are in the process of taking a formal complaint from Sudhakar and will inquire into the incident and necessary action will be initiated accordingly.

Rao, a former PCC President, said he used to go to the Congress Legislative Party office located in the Assembly even when the session was not on.

"A police officer stopped me when he has no right to do so. Assembly Marshal allowed me to go. But the inspector stops... I questioned that and asked him on what authority he is stopping me. In fact they (police) have insulted me. Who gave orders to stop me...There is no answer. I have respect for police," Rao told reporters.

