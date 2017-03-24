Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana buys ‘costliest’ thermal power from Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 24, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 2:16 am IST
In Andhra Pradesh the highest cost per unit is Rs 20.57 and the lowest is Rs 5.57, while it is Rs 4.69 to Rs 3.60 in Telangana.
Telangana is purchasing thermal power from Andhra Pradesh at a higher cost while selling thermal power produced in state at a lower price. (Representation image)
 Telangana is purchasing thermal power from Andhra Pradesh at a higher cost while selling thermal power produced in state at a lower price. (Representation image)

Hyderabad: The TSTransco is losing crores due to delay in submission of a report by the high-level panel constituted by the Central government to go into the power sharing dispute between AP and TS.  

Following a tentative agreement between the two states, TS is purchasing thermal power from AP at a higher cost while selling the thermal power produced in the state at a lower price.

AP’s share in thermal power plants located in TS is 44 per cent and TS share in thermal power stations located in AP is 54 per cent. Accordingly, the TS share of power produced by thermal power plants located in AP is about 2,210 MW while AP’s share of power produced in thermal power plants located in TS is about 795 MW.

Cost of power generation is higher for thermal power plants located in AP because of higher coal transportation costs, while thermal power plants in TS are located closer to the source of coal, thus bringing down cost of power generation.
In AP the highest cost per unit is Rs 20.57 and the lowest is Rs 5.57, while it is Rs 4.69 to Rs 3.60 in TS.

This essentially means TS is selling power at the lowest possible price to AP and buying it at the possible price. Officials calculate that the financial burden on TSTransco is about Rs 1,000 crore per year.

At the time of bifurcation, TS had opted to share power as per the agreement reached in the undivided state. Now, TS wants the power plants be shared on location basis so that it can utilise entire power generated in the thermal plants located in Telangana, and AP do utilise the power generated by plants  located in Andhra region.

However, officials point out that the state cannot cancel the agreement at present and hence it is waiting for the high level panel committee report. Once the committee report is submitted, then both the states can take a decision accordingly.

Meanwhile TS electricity employees JAC has demanded the state government cancel the power purchase agreement with AP.

Tags: andhra pradesh, thermal power, telangana
Location: India, Telangana

Related Stories

The MoEF cannot consider TSGenco’s request seeking environmental clearance for the project, the MoEF stated on its website. (Representational Image)

Centre delists thermal power unit, a blow to Telangana

The supercritical technology boilers are more eco-friendly compared to subcritical technology.
10 Nov 2016 1:10 AM
The clearances had been pending for 10 months following a stay order issued by the National Green Tribunal (Representational image)

Telangana's Bhadradri thermal power plant gets nod from Centre

MoEF accords environmental clearance to thermal power plant; project on track, says Genco.
05 Feb 2017 1:29 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Ranveer, Sonakshi, Kangana, others step out delightfully
Numerous stars from the film industry were involved in panel discussions at day two of the ongoing FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

FICCI Frames 2017: Jacqueline, Ekta, Anurag, others celebs in attendance
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at a screening of Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri' held in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma hosts a screening of Phillauri for B-Town
Several Bollywood stars arrived for a prayer meet held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's late father Krishnaraj Rai who passed away recently in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars attend prayer meet for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shreyas Iyer called up as cover for injured Virat Kohli for Dharamsala Test

Shreyas Iyer had scored a double ton against Australia in the warm-up game ahead of the four-match Test series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav ruled out of Deodhar Trophy

Rohit Sharma suffered a minor knee injury and has been advised rest while Kedar Jadhav is rested due to a stomach related ailment. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Rising Pune Supergiants bring in Imran Tahir as Mitchell Marsh’s replacement

Imran Tahir, who was unsold in the 2017 VIVO IPL Player Auction, is from the registered available player pool list (RAPP list). (Photo: AFP)
 

Karnataka girl, an MBA student, thanks Modi for providing her education loan

The girl BB Sara, who is an MBA student, said that Modi has always worked as a helping hand when any one is in need. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Video: Bull thrusts 11-inch horn in matador's butt in shocking accident

The video has gone viral (Photo: YouTube)
 

Anurag Thakur slams BCCI for compromising Virat Kohli’s integrity

What sort of truce was this? BCCI compromised the integrity of their Team India captain Virat Kohli and did not stand by their players and the team, tweeted former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Contractors flout norms, go scot-free

The contractor, Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd-MEIL is carrying out work related to laying a drinking water pipeline under the Rs 1,900 crore HUDCO project in the peripheral zones of the city. (Representational image)

Telangana: Menhir burial site reveals more

During excavation at the largest capstone menhir burial site, archaeologist unearthed an axe and pieces of bone from a nearby site at Nerametta.

Telangana: 542 forest fires in just 2 days

The rain that follows usually extinguishes such fires without causing much damage. High atmospheric temperatures and dryness or low humidity are conducive to fires starting. Some fires are set off by human intervention, such as by carelessly throwing cigarette or bidi butts or electric sparks from power lines.(Photo: DC/Representational Image)

Telangana: Equipment unused, doctors want more

The equipment that are in the laboratories are not being used as there are no reagents. Most tests recommended by government doctors have to be carried out outside. Buying more new equipment will not serve the purpose.(Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: RTC buses to park in pvt travels slot

RTC executive director, GHMC zone, A. Purushotham Naik, said the zone would get 40 Vajra buses in the first phase.(Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham