Nation, Current Affairs

Sushma tries to help Indian man 'kidnapped' in Serbia, finds video fake

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2017, 8:23 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 8:23 am IST
The video accompanying the tweet showed a shirtless man with his hands tied being beaten up with a baton.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hailed for coming to the aid of Indians in distress abroad, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today discovered to her chagrin that a "kidnapped" man in Serbia who she tried to help had staged his own abduction.

Hours after she responded to a call for rescuing an Indian allegedly abducted and tortured in Serbia, she tonight said the kidnapping was "stage-managed" and the video "fake".

Swaraj, known to quickly help Indians in distress in foreign countries, intervened after she was approached by a netizen who tweeted,"@SushmaSwaraj please help my brother his life in big trouble somebody kidnap in Serbia country and ask him send the money unless we kill him."

The video accompanying the tweet showed a shirtless man with his hands tied being beaten up with a baton.

She later tweeted, "Vinay Mahajan has been found and is in safe custody of Serbian authorities.

"Mr Luther - This is because of the agent who sent him there. This agent deserves exemplary punishment. @ProtectorGenGOI," she said in a series of tweets.

She, however, took to twitter late in the night, saying "Rajiv - I have all the facts before me. Your brother was not abducted. "He stage managed his own abduction and the video is fake," she said.

Reacting to a separate complaint of nearly 500 Indian workers being deprived of salaries in Bahrain, she tweeted,"Indian Embassy in Bahrain is seized of this matter and will help them."

Tags: sushma swaraj, serbia, indian kidnapped, fake kidnapping
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shreyas Iyer called up as cover for injured Virat Kohli for Dharamsala Test

Shreyas Iyer had scored a double ton against Australia in the warm-up game ahead of the four-match Test series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav ruled out of Deodhar Trophy

Rohit Sharma suffered a minor knee injury and has been advised rest while Kedar Jadhav is rested due to a stomach related ailment. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Rising Pune Supergiants bring in Imran Tahir as Mitchell Marsh’s replacement

Imran Tahir, who was unsold in the 2017 VIVO IPL Player Auction, is from the registered available player pool list (RAPP list). (Photo: AFP)
 

Karnataka girl, an MBA student, thanks Modi for providing her education loan

The girl BB Sara, who is an MBA student, said that Modi has always worked as a helping hand when any one is in need. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Video: Bull thrusts 11-inch horn in matador's butt in shocking accident

The video has gone viral (Photo: YouTube)
 

Anurag Thakur slams BCCI for compromising Virat Kohli’s integrity

What sort of truce was this? BCCI compromised the integrity of their Team India captain Virat Kohli and did not stand by their players and the team, tweeted former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru roads can’t take traffic load, says Dr G Parameshwar

Traffic management had become a biggest challenge for the police department.

Bengaluru doctors support strike in Maharashtra

The IMA Karnataka has joined the issue and called for a statewide black badge protest on Saturday.

Karnataka: Registrar’s posting caught in red tape

Prof. KG Chandrashekar, Principal, Government SKSJT Institute, KR Circle, was on March 4 appointed registrar by Governor Vajubhai Vala, but is still awaiting relieving order from his current position from the state government.

BBMP budget to pitch for populism; no new taxes

The BBMP taxation and finance committee chairman, M. K. Gunashekar, aims to solve the problem of traffic congestion.

Big city blues for migrant workers

A file photo of migrant workers in Bengaluru
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham