SC issues notice to EC on plea against 'EVM tampering' in Assembly polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today sought a response from the Election Commission on a PIL seeking investigation by software experts into allegations that Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were tampered with in the recent Assembly polls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul issued notice to the poll panel on the plea that alleged that EVMs, used by the Election Commission for conducting polls, can easily be tampered with.

The PIL filed by Advocate M L Sharma in his personal capacity had also sought a direction to the Centre for registering an FIR to investigate the alleged tampering of EVMs "for vested interest by a political party and to file their report before the apex court".

However, the court did not issue notice to the Centre and others mentioned in the PIL.

The plea sought examination of the "quality, software/ malware and hacking effect in the EVMs from a reliable electronic lab/scientist and software expert and to file their report before this court for further action/prosecution".

The petitioner referred to allegations of EVM tampering in the recent assembly elections in five states and Maharashtra civic polls.

The PIL claimed that it was admitted by the poll panel itself that EVMs are tamper-proof only until their technical, mechanical and software details remain a secret.

"These details can be detected via reverse engineering by any expert. Wireless device/software can be prepared via reverse engineering, and with their help voting records can be changed in any location and at any time," the plea claimed.