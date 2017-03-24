Oppn cynical, not recognising govt's achievements: Andhra CM Naidu

Nation, Current Affairs

Naidu also requested Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to continue offering a helping hand to the southern state.
 Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday hit out at Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy for taking a "cynical stand" on the state's achievements at a time when it was receiving international acclaim.

"It is only the Opposition which is not recognising the works of the government, while the state has been receiving several awards globally for its excellence in various fields," he said at an award function here.

Andhra Pradesh was given CNBC's "state of the year" award on the occasion.

"The Opposition leader believes that everybody else works according to his style, that is why he takes a cynical stand," the Chief Minister said.

Naidu also requested Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was also present at the event, to continue offering a helping hand to the southern state.

"We wish that the Central government continues to hand-hold till our new state stabilises," he said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y Sujana Chowdary and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

