Narendra Modi helps Karnataka girl to get education loan

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped a 21-year old woman from Karnataka get an education loan of Rs 1.5 lakh to complete her MBA course.

Bibi Sara, who resides in Mandya, had been granted the loan under the central government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme.

She had written a letter to Mr Modi, seeking financial help. Praising Prime Minister's efforts, Sara said she was sure Mr Modi would respond to her letter and provide financial help. "I did not expect the Prime Minister would respond in ten days. Inspite of being a central leader, Mr Modi is attached to all sections of the society and comes to the rescue of people in need," she said. "He has not brought these schemes into existence for name sake. He sees to it that those are implemented. Taking all these things into account, I was sure that the Prime Minister would respond to my letter," Sara added. Sara wrote to Prime Minister after the Central Bank of India had denied her education loan. "For the past five years I was having an account with the Central Bank. Initially the bank officials promised me to give the loan. "I had also submitted relevant documents including the pan card, but after four months, my loan application was rejected," she said.

Meanwhile, the PMO has directed the Chief Secretary to inquire into why the bank denied the loan. The branch manager of the bank clarified that they were instructed not to sanction any additional loans because of the loan recovery season.