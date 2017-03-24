Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi helps Karnataka girl to get education loan

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2017, 1:45 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 2:02 am IST
21-year-old writes to PM for help to get educational loan after bank denies her the benefit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped a 21-year old woman from Karnataka get an education loan of Rs 1.5 lakh to complete her MBA course.

Bibi Sara, who resides in Mandya, had been granted the loan under the central government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme.

She had written a letter to Mr Modi, seeking financial help. Praising Prime Minister's efforts, Sara said she was sure Mr Modi would respond to her letter and provide financial help. "I did not expect the Prime Minister would respond in ten days. Inspite of being a central leader, Mr Modi is attached to all sections of the society and comes to the rescue of people in need," she said. "He has not brought these schemes into existence for name sake. He sees to it that those are implemented. Taking all these things into account, I was sure that the Prime Minister would respond to my letter," Sara added. Sara wrote to Prime Minister after the Central Bank of India had denied her education loan. "For the past five years I was having an account with the Central Bank. Initially the bank officials promised me to give the loan. "I had also submitted relevant documents including the pan card, but after four months, my loan application was rejected," she said.  

Meanwhile, the PMO has directed the Chief Secretary to inquire into why the bank denied the loan. The branch manager of the bank clarified that they were instructed not to sanction any additional loans because of the loan recovery season.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Lifestyle Gallery

Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
Donald Trump and Ivanka were recently photographed holding two golden shovels and the internet had the best time they could by putting them in every situation they could think of. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment
The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Panama's diverse culture on display at the Portobelo Festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shreyas Iyer called up as cover for injured Virat Kohli for Dharamsala Test

Shreyas Iyer had scored a double ton against Australia in the warm-up game ahead of the four-match Test series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav ruled out of Deodhar Trophy

Rohit Sharma suffered a minor knee injury and has been advised rest while Kedar Jadhav is rested due to a stomach related ailment. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Rising Pune Supergiants bring in Imran Tahir as Mitchell Marsh’s replacement

Imran Tahir, who was unsold in the 2017 VIVO IPL Player Auction, is from the registered available player pool list (RAPP list). (Photo: AFP)
 

Karnataka girl, an MBA student, thanks Modi for providing her education loan

The girl BB Sara, who is an MBA student, said that Modi has always worked as a helping hand when any one is in need. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Video: Bull thrusts 11-inch horn in matador's butt in shocking accident

The video has gone viral (Photo: YouTube)
 

Anurag Thakur slams BCCI for compromising Virat Kohli’s integrity

What sort of truce was this? BCCI compromised the integrity of their Team India captain Virat Kohli and did not stand by their players and the team, tweeted former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Menhir burial site reveals more

During excavation at the largest capstone menhir burial site, archaeologist unearthed an axe and pieces of bone from a nearby site at Nerametta.

Telangana: 542 forest fires in state in just 2 days

The rain that follows usually extinguishes such fires without causing much damage. High atmospheric temperatures and dryness or low humidity are conducive to fires starting. Some fires are set off by human intervention, such as by carelessly throwing cigarette or bidi butts or electric sparks from power lines.(Photo: DC/Representational Image)

Telangana: Equipment unused, doctors want more

The equipment that are in the laboratories are not being used as there are no reagents. Most tests recommended by government doctors have to be carried out outside. Buying more new equipment will not serve the purpose.(Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: RTC buses to park in pvt travels slot

RTC executive director, GHMC zone, A. Purushotham Naik, said the zone would get 40 Vajra buses in the first phase.(Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Serilingampally tops GHMC rank

The GHMC introduced the monthly self-assessment in January. all divisions are marked as part of Swachh Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham