Nation, Current Affairs

Don't trust TN govt, want CBI probe into Jaya's death: AIADMK MP in LS

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2017, 3:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
OPS camp member Sundaram told the Centre that 'hidden things' will not come out if probe is conducted by Palanisamy govt.
Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the death of J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: An AIADMK member in the Lok Sabha today sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, saying any inquiry by the state government will not be able to unravel the "truth".

PR Sundaram, who has switched to the rebel group headed by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, said the Centre must order a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's mysterious death.

"Even if Tamil Nadu government orders a probe, hidden things will not come out. So we are demanding a CBI probe," he said.

In January, the Supreme Court had dismissed petitions filed by expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa and a youth organisation seeking CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death.

During the Zero Hour, another AIADMK MP Poonaswami Venugopal raised the issue of human rights violation of Tamil population during the civil war and asked the government to take a strong position on the issue. He said government should not to consider Sri Lanka as a friendly country.

He also slammed the government on "maintaining a studied silence" over the UNHRC resolution on giving two more years to Sri Lanka to submit report on the killing of Tamils in the island nation.

"There should be an international probe into atrocities on Tamils in Sri Lanka. We must ensure justice to Tamil people in that country," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar termed the security of Tamils in Sri Lanka as a serious issue.

He told Venugopal that his concerns will be conveyed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj so that appropriate action is taken to protect interests of the Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Venugopal also raised the issue of killing of an Indian fisherman earlier this month, with Kumar saying the matter wasof paramount importance for India.

BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab asked what steps have been taken for the welfare of Tamil population in Sri Lanka after the visit of Swaraj there last year as the issue was taken up by her with Sri Lankan leadership.

Tags: aiadmk, lok sabha, cbi probe, jayalalithaa, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

