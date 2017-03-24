Nation, Current Affairs

After Shiv Sena MP assaults AI officer, 5 airlines ban him from flying

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2017, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2017, 1:51 pm IST
Ravindra Gaikwad remained unapologetic, claiming that the officer should apologise to him, and daring police to arrest him.
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was today barred from flying by four private Indian carriers after his brazen assault on an Air India officer.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which has Jet Airways, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir as its members, has taken a strong view of the incident and accordingly taken a decision to bar Gaikwad from flying. A joint statement issued by all 3 airlines and Air India announced that Gaikwad had been banned.

The FIA will not allow the Sena MP to fly on its member carriers.

The MP's return ticket from Delhi to Pune has also been cancelled, PTI reports said.

Meanwhile, budget carrier IndiGo today said it will support any move which bars unruly passengers from flying, a day after Air India said it was mulling preparing a no-fly list for such people.

"We will support a no-fly list," IndiGo President and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh told PTI.

Yesterday Gaikwad had repeatedly hit a 60-year-old Air India officer with a sandal over being unable to travel business class despite having insisted on boarding an all-economy flight.

But Gaikwad remained unapologetic today, claiming that the officer should apologise to him, and daring police to arrest him.

The national carrier has filed two FIRs against the MP, while the Shiv Sena has sought an explanation from him.

