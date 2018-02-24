Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari sent to one-day CBI remand

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday allowed one-day transit remand to the CBI to take Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul to Lucknow to produce them before a court in connection with a Rs 3,695-crore loan default case, saying their presence in Uttar Pradesh was required to recover the alleged siphoned-off money. They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal by the CBI which sought two-day transit remand to take them to Lucknow, alleging that the crime had global ramifications and it had to explore the modus operandi and recover the siphoned-off crime money which was generated after committing frauds with the bank.

“Produce them before the court within 24 hours,” the judge said. The two accused were arrested on Thursday for alleged default on loan repayment. While seeking their transit remand, the agency also claimed that it had to recover the crime proceeds and unearth the larger conspiracy. Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, appearing for Kotharis, opposed the plea, saying the accused were “illegally detained”. “You are making me a scapegoat to save your face since one of your accused has escaped from the country,” the advocate said on behalf of the accused, without naming anyone.