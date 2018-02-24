search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Raids at Arvind Kejriwal home, footage seized

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 24, 2018, 1:08 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 1:08 am IST
Kejriwal met L-G who condemned incident.
Police collect evidences from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during an investigation in relation to the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI )
 Police collect evidences from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during an investigation in relation to the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI )

New Delhi: A Delhi Police team on Friday descended on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and seized a hard disk of the CCTV camera system installed there in connection with an alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs. Police claimed that its action came after its request for CCTV footage from the Chief Minister’s residence was not met. Several policemen on Friday went to Kejriwal’s official residence in the Civil Lines area where Prakash was allegedly assaulted in the presence of the chief minister on the intervening night of February 19-20.

After the raid, both Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Anil Baijal and said the Lt Governor assured them that he will take all steps to ensure officers start functioning normally. However, the LG sent out a very strong statement after the meeting. “The Lt Governor condemned the incidents. The Lt Governor noted that no government can fulfil its promises to the people if the employees feel demoralised and insecure. There is no place for violence in a democratic society. Steps need to be taken to remove the mistrust between the employees and the elected government, so that the public interest do not get adversely affected,” a statement from the LG's office said.

 

Tags: arvind kejriwal, anshu prakash




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Sony's new Xperia XZ2 with Snapdragon 845: Renders leaked

Sony's new Xperia XZ2 (credit: Evan Blass)
 

Video: This veteran actor tried to kiss Mahira or she smartly ducked it? Both react

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in a still from 'Raees.'
 

OnePlus 6 previewed: iPhone X-like notch, dual camera and more

Leaked renders of Oppo R15 (credit: Weibo)
 

Couple together for 65 years die within hours of each other

Couple together for 65 years die within hours of each other holding hands. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rich parents fake own murders to catch son who hired hitman to kill them

Rich parents fake own murders to catch son who hired hitman to kill them. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Polls for 58 Rajya Sabha seats in 16 states to be held on Mar 23: EC

The members, whose terms are ending, include union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, J P Nadda, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Ramdas Athawale. (Photo: File)

'Unfortunate': Remove mistrust between employees, govt, LG advises Kejriwal

Delhi Police searched Kejriwal's house in connection with the 'assault' of Chief Secretary Prakash. (Photo: PTI/File)

No CCTVs where Delhi chief secy was assaulted: Cops on CM home search

Police personnel outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence during an investigation in relation to the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Appointment of Lokpal in process, meeting on March 1: Centre tells SC

In April 2017, the Supreme Court acting on a writ petition filed by Common Cause asked the Centre to set up the ‘anti-corruption ombudsman’ Lokpal under the 2013 law. (Photo: File)

Delhi chief secy assault: Police seize CCTV hard disk at Kejriwal's home

Delhi Police conduct an investigation in the case of the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham