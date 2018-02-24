search on deccanchronicle.com
Meghalaya's most-wanted terrorist shot dead in encounter with security forces

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2018, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 3:25 pm IST
Sohan D Shira carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.
Acting on inputs regarding probable movement of some armed GNLA cadre in Dobu area, counter-insurgency forces were pressed into service, a senior police officer involved in the operations said. (Photo: Twitter/@mguigui7)
Shillong: Security forces on Saturday shot dead Meghalaya's most-wanted militant and self-styled chief of the outlawed Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) in an encounter in East Garo Hills district, the police said. 

The encounter of Sohan D Shira, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, came after NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma was killed in an IED attack, suspected to be carried out by the GNLA in the same district on February 18. 

 

Following Sangma's death, counter-insurgency operations had been stepped up in poll-bound South and East Garo Hills districts. 

Acting on inputs regarding probable movement of some armed GNLA cadre in Dobu area, counter-insurgency forces were pressed into service, a senior police officer involved in the operations said. 

He said the encounter took place around 11 am in Achakpek village near Dobu, in which Sohan was killed. East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Kumar said inquest on the body of the slain militant was on and necessary formalities would follow. 

Earlier this week, Meghalaya Director General of Police S B Singh had said, "There are credible leads that are being obtained about the involvement of the group (GNLA) in Sunday night's carnage (Sangma's killing)." 

NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma and three others were killed in an IED blast triggered by militants in the Samanda area of East Garo Hills district around 8 pm on February 18. 

Tags: sohan d shira, terrorist, meghalaya, garo national liberation army
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong




